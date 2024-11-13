LASG Commends eTranzact on Food Connect Initiative for Underprivileged Women

Nume Ekeghe

eTranzact International Plc has been commended by the Lagos state government as it delivered essential food relief packs to over 500 underprivileged women in Lagos State through its Food Connect Initiative.

eTranzact, in a statement, noted that the initiative, now in its second year, is aimed at easing the economic burdens faced by vulnerable communities, especially in light of recent global challenges, and was marked by a distribution event held at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island.

Speaking at the event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Bolaji Dada, who was represented by her Ministry’s Director of Women Affairs, praised eTranzact’s commitment to empowering women, urging collective efforts to address systemic poverty and promote sustainable programs for financial independence.

She said, “This initiative represents a beacon of compassion and solidarity, aimed at uplifting those who need it most in our society-our underprivileged women. It is an undeniable fact that economic challenges have become more pronounced, especially in the wake of recent global events.”

Also, speaking at the event, eTranzact Managing Director, Niyi Toluwalope, stated that the company was making a significant impact by providing food relief to 500 underprivileged women in its host community, doubling its previous outreach.

Toluwalope emphasised that the initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to empowerment through education, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking with our correspondent at the sideline of the event, the LASAA MD, Fatiu Akiolu, stated that LASAA has been doing something similar to the eTranzact initiative, noting that the agency had earlier distributed school bags to students across seven local government areas, aiming to support education and foster community ties.