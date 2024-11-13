Kelechi Iheanacho Leads LaLiga Stars on International Duties

As the final round of CAF qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicks off this week, several African stars playing in LALIGA EA SPORTS will be trading their club jerseys for their national colours. With a chance to secure spots for their nations in the prestigious continental tournament, these players are bound to bring thrilling action on the international stage before they return to Spain’s top league.

Here’s a look at the LALIGA players set to shine in this month’s qualifiers and continue making waves throughout the 2024/2025 season.

*Kelechi Iheanacho – Sevilla FC – Nigeria

A well-known talent in European football, Iheanacho is steadily becoming a reliable forward for Sevilla FC, where his goals in the Copa Del Rey and performances have helped shape key matches. For Nigeria, Iheanacho brings experience and creativity, adding depth to their attack. With over 50 caps for the Super Eagles and 15 goals, Nigerian fans will look forward to his contributions on the field as the team aims to secure a spot in AFCON.

*Logan Costa – Villarreal CF – Cape Verde

Logan Costa has been a steady presence in Villarreal CF’s defence, contributing to his team’s remarkable top-four start in the league standings. At only 21 years of age, Costa has earned 19 caps for Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks. Representing his nation, he aims to bring the same defensive solidity with his physicality and strategic play highly valued. Fans in both Spain and Cape Verde will be watching his performances closely during the qualifiers.

*Pape Gueye – Villarreal CF – Senegal

Senegal’s Pape Gueye has been a strong defensive midfielder for Villarreal CF this season, displaying consistency and the ability to break down opposition plays. For Senegal, he adds resilience to the midfield, complementing the team’s star-studded lineup. With his growing experience in LALIGA and the national team, Gueye is expected to be a key asset for the already qualified Senegal in next year’s tournament.

*Nicolas Pépé – Villarreal CF – Ivory Coast

After joining Villarreal CF, Nicolas Pépé has brought speed and attacking flair to LALIGA, reminding fans of his past exploits across Europe. His versatility on the field, whether scoring or creating goal-scoring opportunities, has boosted Villarreal CF’s offensive power. For Ivory Coast, Pépé has earned over 35 caps, and his goal-scoring ability will be crucial as the team pushes to secure their spot in AFCON 2025.

*Omar Mascarell – RCD Mallorca – Equatorial Guinea

RCD Mallorca’s Omar Mascarell has been a steady presence in midfield under new coach Jagoba Arrasate, known for his disciplined positioning and playmaking abilities. Representing Equatorial Guinea, Mascarell brings invaluable LALIGA experience to his national team, providing stability in the centre of the pitch. His skillset could be crucial in helping Equatorial Guinea secure the full 3 points needed to guarantee their qualification for the AFCON tournament

*Flavien Enzo Boyomo – CA Osasuna – Cameroon

Enzo Boyomo has made his mark with CA Osasuna as an ever-present player at the heart of the defensive line since joining from Real Valladolid. For Cameroon, Boyomo’s defensive presence is vital, especially as they only need 3 points to qualify for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Despite being only 23, Boyomo’s performances in LALIGA have proven he’s up to the challenge of representing the Indomitable Lions on the international stage.

*Reinildo Mandava – Atletico de Madrid – Mozambique

At Atletico de Madrid, Reinildo Mandava has become a key player in Diego Simeone’s defence and as one of Mozambique’s most celebrated players, Mandava brings experience and skill to his national team. With over 30 caps, his leadership will be pivotal as Mozambique attempts to qualify for AFCON 2025.

*Djené Dakonam – Getafe CF – Togo

Djené Dakonam has long been a cornerstone of Getafe’s defence, earning respect across LALIGA for his resilience and defensive prowess. Since joining the club in 2017, he’s since become club captain and the club’s all-time record appearance holder. For Togo, Djené is a seasoned international with over 80 caps, regularly entrusted with keeping opposing attackers at bay. His experience and skill will be vital as Togo aims to secure maximum points in the upcoming qualifiers.

During the upcoming FIFA break, these players will take the field for their respective nations, giving LALIGA EA SPORTS fans the opportunity to watch their favourite stars on the international stage. From vital attackers to game-saving defenders, these African players bring a blend of club and international experience that could make all the difference in this final round of qualifiers. With so much at stake, this international break promises high-intensity action—and a preview of what these players will bring back to Spain when the league resumes.