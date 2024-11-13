Fostering Growth in Nigerian Education, the Maltina Teacher of the Year Example 

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Teaching is one profession that plays a crucial role in shaping the future of any nation. Educators are seen as change agents and mentors to the younger generation. In developed countries, the teaching profession commands huge respect and attention because of the level of investment channelled into it.

In Nigeria, the situation is not always the case. Teachers are often confronted with various challenges, ranging from poor remuneration to the absence of an enabling environment, the right infrastructure and resources to aid learning, and lack of capacity training.

Despite the challenges, many Nigerian teachers are driven by a deep passion for the profession and a commitment to making a difference in the lives of their students. Only a few organisations understand teachers’ significant role in positively impacting young people’s lives, inspiring future generations, and contributing to society’s progress.

One such organisation is the Nigerian Breweries Plc, through the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition, which started in 2015. The competition, which is in its tenth edition, is the brainchild of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund (NB-FOETF), set aside to provide interventions in the education sector across the country.

The fund, established in 1994 with a start-up capital of N100 million to enable sustained quality education through structured intervention, has a presence across the country’s six geographical zones and impacted at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of education. Through it, the Nigerian Breweries Plc has constructed and furnished over 400 classrooms, sanitary facilities, and libraries in 74 communities nationwide while granting scholarships to students.

Since its inception, the competition has greatly redefined the teaching profession in Nigeria, and many educators are now more proud than ever to be teachers. Over the last nine editions, the trust fund through the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition has rewarded 278 teachers, with some receiving cash gifts. Others received cash gifts alongside capacity training opportunities abroad. Also, the overall winners of previous editions have been privileged to get their schools equipped with facilities such as blocks of classrooms and digital laboratories.

This year’s edition of the competition was unique, as the NB-FOETF raised the bar by increasing the prize money for the grand prize winner and other categories. In addition, the competition witnessed massive support in partnerships with Union Bank Plc, Woodhall Capital, and Alert. Indeed, the grand finale was a day of waiting as keen watchers and stakeholders looked forward to those who would be rewarded and honoured.

An unprecedented 1,477 entries were recorded across the country, which saw 11 finalists emerge after a rigorous evaluation by independent and impartial judges. At the end of the exercise, Esomnofu Ifechukwu, a Mathematics teacher at Crown Grace School in Mararaba, Nassarawa State, emerged as the winner of the 2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister of state for education, represented by the Rector of Yaba College of Technology, Adedotun Abdul, commended NB-FOETF for its unwavering commitment to motivating teachers through the MTOTY initiative. He lauded the inspirational role of the competition, which has changed the narrative about the profession, with more graduates now willing to become teachers. He also mentioned the invaluable contribution to improving the quality of education, not only for personnel but also for students’ performance.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Jamiu Alili-Balogun, lauded Nigerian Breweries Plc for its consistency in sustaining the initiative despite the challenging operating business environment. He stated that the competition has undoubtedly spotlighted the incredible contribution of teachers whose passion and dedication are shaping the future of Nigeria and its youth.

Appreciating Nigerian teachers for their unwavering commitment and deep desire to make a difference in students’ lives, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, restated the commitment of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition to recognising and eulogising teachers for their labour of love and their role in shaping the minds through various ways to become noble human beings.

For Esomnofu Ifechukwu, the 2024 Maltina Teacher of the Year, it was a great and gratifying moment, having participated in previous editions but failed to win. When asked how he felt about winning the competition, he could not hide his excitement, saying it was a dream come true.

“I am very delighted winning this competition. It is something I have always looked forward to. I took part in 2020 but did not make it. But I had a strong belief it would happen. Now that it has happened, I am overwhelmed with joy,” he said.

Since its inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition has produced 10 grand winners: Rose Nkemdilim Obi (2015); Imoh Essien (2016); Felix Ariguzo (2017); Olasunkanmi Opeifa (2018); Ezem Collins (2019); Oluwabunmi Anani (2020); Abanika Taiye (2021); Alaku Ayiwulu (2022); Adeola Adefemi (2023); and Esomnofu Ifechukwu (2024).