  • Wednesday, 13th November, 2024

CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Edo Queens to Battle Egypt’s Giant Killers Masar for S’final Ticket

Nigeria | 14 hours ago

Ahead of today’s CAF Women’s Champions League duel of Nigeria’s Edo Queens and Egypt’ s FC Masar, Moses Aduku, the coach of the Nigerian side is hopeful of another resounding win.

At the team’s debut on Sunday, Edo Queens overwhelmed fellow newcomers, Central Bank of Ethiopia FC 3-0.

The Edo Queens head coach stressed that his wards will approach every match of the CAF Women’s Champions League Morocco 2024  like a cup final.

But the Egyptians are no pushovers as they inflicted a surprise 1-0 defeat on reigning champions, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

A win against FC Masar on Wednesday will see Edo Quens in a good position to historically secure a place in the semi-finals of the competition, something that the coach says will not come easy with a high in the confident side like Masar.

