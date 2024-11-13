CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Edo Queens to Battle Egypt’s Giant Killers Masar for S’final Ticket
Ahead of today’s CAF Women’s Champions League duel of Nigeria’s Edo Queens and Egypt’ s FC Masar, Moses Aduku, the coach of the Nigerian side is hopeful of another resounding win.
At the team’s debut on Sunday, Edo Queens overwhelmed fellow newcomers, Central Bank of Ethiopia FC 3-0.
The Edo Queens head coach stressed that his wards will approach every match of the CAF Women’s Champions League Morocco 2024 like a cup final.
But the Egyptians are no pushovers as they inflicted a surprise 1-0 defeat on reigning champions, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.
A win against FC Masar on Wednesday will see Edo Quens in a good position to historically secure a place in the semi-finals of the competition, something that the coach says will not come easy with a high in the confident side like Masar.