APC Young Women Forum Seeks Votes for Aiyedatiwa in Nov 16 Election

Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF), a politically conscious group created by a former women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Stella Okotete on Tuesday organized a 500 women match in Akure to drum support for the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead the November 16 2024 election in the state.

Led by the President, Temitope Iwagun, the women over 500 walked the streets of Akure campaigning and appealing to the people to vote massively for continuity, noting also that the Governor has done so well in infrastructure, women empowerments, investment in Agriculture and has improved the economy of the state through purposeful leadership.

The entourage also visited market squares, sharing flyers detailing the achievements of the governor, while soliciting for their votes.

Speaking on the decision for sensitizing the people, the President of the forum, Iwagun said : “As the legendary Queen Moremi Ajasoro once said “Women’s voices in politics spark a transformative revolution, driving change, defying norms, and crafting a gender-equal future.”, we are amplifying our voices and we are determined to make a difference in our communities.”

She added that the APC is creating a brighter future for Ondo State which happens to be her state and Nigerians, at large.

” Let’s show our support for the re-election of our governor and advocate for policies that promote women’s empowerment.

Come out, bring a friend, and let’s make our voices heard.”

The market women expressed their love for the Governor and promised to come out alongside their families to vote APC.

Other members of the PYWF are Akinfiresoye Leah, the State Representative, Abiola Mary, Aderonke Akerele and many others.

The Progressive Young Women Forum is a platform designed to holistically invest in the leadership and political potential of young women in Nigeria.