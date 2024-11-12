Unilorin, JOSTUM Hit Varsity Cup Final, OAU, UNN to Play for Bronze

Fireworks will be at crescendo when Varsity Cup Men’s Football 2024 season comes to an end this Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at The Main Bowl of the University of Benin Sport Complex, Benin City, Edo State.

The final will feature the best four university teams in Nigeria. The final match-up will be between the comeback kings, the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) against the unbreakable Joseph Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi (JOSTUM). Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU) and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) will battle for the Third-place title.

This event crowns an exhilarating and highly emotional five weeks crisscrossing campuses across the length and breadth of Nigeria to bring the skills and passion of football from our universities to the world.

During this time, over 50,000 students across five campuses enjoyed premium varsity football clashes while professional football stakeholders were on high alert with the quality display of talent across the country.

The President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Bawa Mohammed, was effusive in his remarks.

“The ability of our students to make fireworks happen with the level of their football talent has never been in doubt. With the leadership of the Sports Directors of the participating universities – collegiate sports in Nigeria are on the right path. We are proud of them.

“We promised fireworks and the teams delivered them. Every Varsity Cup match was and will always be explosive. This final is proof that Nigerian sports will always deliver when it matters,” the CEO of Varsity Cup Olamide Adeyemo remarked.

This finale promises to be electric as both finalists are from Group B and their initial duel ended in a goalless draw but UNILORIN eventually led the group due to the fair play rule as a JOSTUM the player was handed a red card.

Varsity Cup is Nigeria’s national university football competition for the best men’s and women’s teams.

The competition is pioneering inclusion in collegiate football in a collaboration between Perform Agency and the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA). It is sponsored by Moniepoint, in partnership with Minimie, Brila and Hyphen Sports.