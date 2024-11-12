NBA Announces AGC 2025 Fees 

The Nigerian Bar Association, at its concluded National Executive Council meeting in Enugu, officially approved the Conference fees for the 2025 Annual General Conference, which will take place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The Conference is scheduled for August 23-30, 2025, as announced by NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, during his inaugural speech in August.

Young Lawyers fees reflects the earlier reduction of fees by 20%, as announced by the NBA President during his Inaugural speech.

Young Lawyers (1-9 years): N40,000, available till 31st May, 2025. This category aims to encourage young Lawyers to attend and engage fully in the Conference.

Early bird for Lawyers between 10-19 years post-call: N75,000, matching the fee set for the 2024 Conference.

Senior Lawyers (50 years post-call and 70 years old and above): Free attendance.

Conference Planning Committee Chairman, Chief Emeka Obegolu, SAN, urged Lawyers to take advantage of the early registration period to secure their places at this landmark event.

Other members of the Committee include Sammie Somiari, SAN (Alternate Chair), Aminu Gadanya, Barbara Omosun (Secretary) Olaide Oluwayomi-Ajewole, Williams Daudu.