Bayelsa Launches Audacious Project to Keep Children Learning During Flood Break

In line with the vision of the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri to make Bayelsa a model for basic education reform and transformation, the Ministry of Education and Bayelsa State Universal Basic Education Board (Bayelsa SUBEB) have launched BayelsaPRIME@Home, an initiative designed to keep primary school children learning during the flood break.

BayelsaPRIME@Home, it said in a statement, is designed to continue to educate children in upper and lower primary school about the things they have learnt in school while also updating them on new topics in the national curriculum through radio broadcasts.

The initiative, which is part of BayelsaPRIME, is geared at minimizing learning losses, giving children an opportunity to learn from the comfort of their homes during the flood break.

It said, “Parents and guardians are encouraged to tune to Rhythm 94.7 FM (from Mondays to Fridays at 11am each week, and 12.30pm on Saturdays) to avail their children of the opportunity. BayelsaPRIME@Home will also air on Radio Bayelsa 97.1 FM on Monday at 2pm, and 5pm on Tuesday through to Saturday each week. Designated community radio stations will also broadcast the lessons.” Speaking on the initiative which commenced on 30 October, 2024, the Executive Secretary of Bayelsa SUBEB, Chief Victor Okubonanabo noted that, “His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri, our governor is interested, not just in the prosperity of adults but also in the academic wellbeing of our children. BayelsaPRIME@Home will reignite the passion for academic excellence in our children, keep them reminded of the things they have been taught and open their eyes to new exciting lessons that will help them become A-plus pupils. Subjects to be taught include English, Maths and Science.”