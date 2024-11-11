Taraba Youths Allege Nepotism in Appointment of CMD FUWTH

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Some youths in Taraba State have accused the Minister of Health, Prof Ali Pate, of nepotism in the appointment of Prof. Madachi Dauda Ayuba as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal University of Wukari Teaching Hospital (FUWTH).

The youths, under the aegis of Taraba Youths Coalition For Justice and Peace, alleged that the choice of Prof. Ayuba, who came fourth in the examination and screening process, was based on favouritism rather than merit and competence.

Addressing a press conference in Jalingo weekend, the group disclosed that an indigene of Taraba State, who came tops in the examination and screening, was overlooked and jettisoned by the minister in favour of Ayuba, who they claimed, shares a close personal bond with him.

The personal bond, according to the youths, seems to have carried more weight than merit and impartiality in the appointment, stressing that the minister’s choice disregards the principle of meritocracy, fairness and regional balance.

According to the youths, “The recent selection of the CMD of FUWTH has triggered indignation among the populace of Taraba. The appointment of a candidate from Gombe State, who ranked 4th in the selection process by the Minister of Health, who also hails from Gombe State, has raised concerns about fairness and justice particularly when a well qualified candidate from Taraba who excelled in the selection examination was overlooked.

“Reports suggest that the selected CMD shares a close personal bond with the minister, a factor that seems to have carried more weight than merit or impartiality in the appointment procedure.

“The choice disregards the principles of meritocracy, fairness and regional balance. It casts a negative light on a federal institution that should uphold transparency and give precedence to competent candidates especially for a role involving significant responsibilities in healthcare leadership.”

The youths maintained that southern Taraba, where the institution is located, has more than qualified, proficient and capable leaders in the medical realm, adding that prioritizing an underqualified candidate from another state is disheartening and undermines local confidence in the system and distances the very community that should benefit the most from the hospital’s leadership.

Calling for an immediate reversal of the appointment, the youths noted that southern Taraba wants due process and justice to be followed and therefore enjoined the minister to promptly review the process in the interest of equity, justice and peace.

Furthermore, the coalition urged President Bola Tinubu and the minister to give fair consideration to the indigenous candidate who outshone others in the evaluation and is more qualified to steer the institution.