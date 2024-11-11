CJN Calls for Improved Strategies, Innovation to Protect Consumers’ Data 

Emma Okonji

Worried about the continuous misuse of personal data of telecoms consumers, which has exposed them to increased risk of identity theft, coupled with the frequent hacking of customers’ online banking app, leading to loss of huge sums of money, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) who doubles as Chairman, Board of Governors, National Judicial Institute, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has stressed the need for improved strategies and innovation that will protect consumers’ data, as well as online transactions.

Kekere-Ekun made the call during the opening ceremony of a three-day national workshop for justices and judges on legal issues in telecommunications, organised recently by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI), at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. In her keynote address, Kekere-Ekun, who was represented by Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, said: “There has been increased risk of the personal data of consumers being misused or compromised by unscrupulous persons, thus necessitating the need for improved strategies and innovation for consumer protection in the telecommunications sector.

“Also, worth noting are deficiencies in the banking sector and which are attributable to reliance on digital services provided by the telecommunications sector. There is for instance the major challenge posed by electronically backed transactions which is common place in the banking sector. Concerns in this regard include the spate of customers whose online banking platforms have been hacked, as well as banks being compromised due to technological glitches not factored into their day to day operations. Consequently, these and several other challenges have resulted in a number of disputes which frequently require adjudication.”

In his welcome address, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said this year’s theme was fitting, given the urgency of scaling up digital transformation across Nigeria, as well as the importance placed by the government on improving coordination and synergy among key stakeholders to achieve more beneficial outcomes on its policies.

Maida said the workshop would serve as a platform for NCC to share insights into the workings of the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Presidential Order, its significance, and the crucial role of the judiciary in bringing the Order’s provisions to life, ultimately supporting the accelerated digital transformation that will drive the nation forward.

Flourish Africa Empowers 515 Female Entrepreneurs, Raises Grant to N1.3bn

Dike Onwuamaeze

Flourish Africa, a non-governmental female empowerment organisation founded by the Philanthropist, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, has trained 515 female entrepreneurs and supported 100 female owned enterprises with N3 million grant each.

The beneficiaries, who were graduates of the Business and Life Skills Training Programme that excelled in business pitch competition, received the grant at the recent 8th Annual Conference/Grant Award Ceremony of Flourish Africa, which also increased its grant funding to N1.3 billion.

Speaking, Alakija said: “When women have access to economic resources and equal opportunities, they improve their well-being and that of their families. This empowerment enables them to participate in and influence economic decision-making within society, thereby contributing to eradicating poverty and fostering economic growth.”

The Founder and CEO of No Left-Overs, Mrs. Ayodeji Megbope, highlighted research indicating that closing the gender gap in labour force participation could contribute £28 trillion to global GDP by 2025.

Similarly, the CEO of Sorami Enterprises, Mrs. Olufunto Igun, emphasised the crucial role of mentorship in entrepreneurial success, stressing that “trust, mutual respect, and setting SMART goals are essential. With effective mentorship, women entrepreneurs become self-sufficient and can empower others.

The four-month intensive training programme, targeting female-owned Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), provided participants with expert guidance in business strategy, finance management, legal compliance, marketing, and human resources. This comprehensive curriculum aims to equip entrepreneurs with the skills needed to build sustainable and profitable businesses.