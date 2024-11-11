  • Monday, 11th November, 2024

Agama, Bajomo, Others Bag CIS Fellowship, 210 Inducted Associates 

Business | 7 hours ago

Kayode Tokede

The Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Emomotimi Agama and an Octogenarian, Senator Felix Bajomo were among the 80 Stockbrokers invested as fellows by the Chartered Institute  of Stockbrokers (CIS) at its 28th Annual Stockbrokers’  Conference, held in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital at the weekend 

The Institute also inducted 210 Associates at the Conference, themed,” Capital Market as Catalyst for the $1.0 trillion Economy.” In his welcome address, the 13th President and Chairman of Council of the Institute, Oluropo Dada explained that the Nigerian Capital Market had potential to enhance the federal government’s plan to make the country a $1.0 trillion economy.

“The theme was deliberately crafted to serve as the Institute’s contribution towards achieving one of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s cardinal objectives, which is growing the GDP of Nigeria to $1trn as quickly as possible. It is our conviction, after carefully studying the paths taken by the developed countries of the world,  achieving a trillion-dollar Nigerian economy necessarily requires a comprehensive exploration 

“The decision of the Institute to hold the 2024 edition in Oyo State was borne out of the following carefully thought-out reasons:

Oyo State has a unique legacy in the history of Nigeria and remains to date, one of the most important commercial centres in the country.  Oyo State is home to several industries, ranging from agro-allied, tobacco processing, textile, to leatherworks and furniture making, among others,” explained Dada. 

Corroborating him, the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Emomotimi Agama, advocated collaboration amongst all stakeholders and deployment of fintech as a strategy to achieve $1.0 trillion economy in Nigeria . 

“The success of the $1.0 trillion economy vision largely depends on the collective efforts of all stakeholders in the financial ecosystem. By fostering collaboration between regulators, market operators, and policymakers, we can create a more resilient and inclusive market. The role of technological innovations in the market cannot be overstated,” Agama said. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.