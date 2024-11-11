Agama, Bajomo, Others Bag CIS Fellowship, 210 Inducted Associates 

Kayode Tokede

The Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Emomotimi Agama and an Octogenarian, Senator Felix Bajomo were among the 80 Stockbrokers invested as fellows by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) at its 28th Annual Stockbrokers’ Conference, held in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital at the weekend

The Institute also inducted 210 Associates at the Conference, themed,” Capital Market as Catalyst for the $1.0 trillion Economy.” In his welcome address, the 13th President and Chairman of Council of the Institute, Oluropo Dada explained that the Nigerian Capital Market had potential to enhance the federal government’s plan to make the country a $1.0 trillion economy.

“The theme was deliberately crafted to serve as the Institute’s contribution towards achieving one of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s cardinal objectives, which is growing the GDP of Nigeria to $1trn as quickly as possible. It is our conviction, after carefully studying the paths taken by the developed countries of the world, achieving a trillion-dollar Nigerian economy necessarily requires a comprehensive exploration

“The decision of the Institute to hold the 2024 edition in Oyo State was borne out of the following carefully thought-out reasons:

Oyo State has a unique legacy in the history of Nigeria and remains to date, one of the most important commercial centres in the country. Oyo State is home to several industries, ranging from agro-allied, tobacco processing, textile, to leatherworks and furniture making, among others,” explained Dada.

Corroborating him, the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Emomotimi Agama, advocated collaboration amongst all stakeholders and deployment of fintech as a strategy to achieve $1.0 trillion economy in Nigeria .

“The success of the $1.0 trillion economy vision largely depends on the collective efforts of all stakeholders in the financial ecosystem. By fostering collaboration between regulators, market operators, and policymakers, we can create a more resilient and inclusive market. The role of technological innovations in the market cannot be overstated,” Agama said.