We Will Deliver Kano to APC in 2027, Says New Housing Minister

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The newly appointed Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Ata, has promised to ensure the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2027 general election.

Speaking with party supporters at his residence in Kano, the new Minister expressed gratitude over his appointment and reaffirmed his commitment to the party.

“My appointment is for the citizens of Kano State and Nigeria, and I assure Mr. President that, God’s willing, Kano State will return to be an APC stronghold in 2027.”

“I will continue to be present in my ward and constituency to strengthen our political base.”

Ata explained that, his appointment was primarily due to the political significance of Kano Central, a region with a substantial voter base.

“Kano Central has the highest vote. It has 65% of the registered voters and has no any major appointment. But just now, the president has appointed me, and going by what they said, I have been in the House of Assembly since 1999. I was a speaker, majority leader, and special adviser to the governor. So we have all the confidence to win Kano State.”

The Minister emphasized on the importance of completing all ongoing projects under his ministry, particularly those related to the President’s Renewed Hope agenda.

He said “If you look at the policy of renewed hope agenda of the president, they have started 3000 houses, only 250 are given to each state, but Kano is given 500 which is already in progress. I will see to the completion of that 500 insha Allah.”

“I will work tirelessly to ensure that these projects are completed even though most of them are at the early stage of construction. But I will visit them.”