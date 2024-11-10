Tinubu Departs Abuja to Attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in Saudi Arabia

*To address Israeli-Palestinian conflict during the summit

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja today for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit, which will focus on the current situation in the Middle East.



According to a statement issued yesterday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the summit would commence on Monday, November 11, 2024 and is being held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following last year’s summit in the same Saudi city.



During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to address the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Nigeria’s strong call for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

He will also advocate renewed efforts to revive the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region.



Senior government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed are accompanying the president on the trip.

President Tinubu will return to Abuja upon the conclusion of the summit.