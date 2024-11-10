Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation Joins Global Alliance Against Hunger, Poverty as Founding Member

An Abuja-baseed Non Governmental Organisation, Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation, has joined the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty as a founding member.

This milestone for Nigeria was announced in a statement issued by Maple Leaf’s

Senior Advisor on School Feeding, Nutrition and Food Security, Aisha Digil, on Sunday.

“Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation is proud to announce its commitment as a founding member of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, a groundbreaking initiative set to launch at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil.

“This international collaboration aims to tackle the persistent challenges of hunger and poverty, ensuring a sustainable and equitable future for all.

“By joining the Global Alliance, Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation reaffirms its dedication to the mission of eradicating hunger and poverty in all forms, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1 and 2.

MLEYF recognizes the urgent need for collective action against the rising tide of food insecurity and inequality, which has been exacerbated in recent years also aligning with SDGs 10 and 17,” Digil stated.

“We are indeed honoured to be a founding member of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

“Our commitment and resolve reflects our belief that by working together with other stakeholders, we can create lasting solutions that not only address immediate needs but also tackle the structural barriers that perpetuate poverty and hunger,” the statement also quoted the Co-Founder and Director, Strategic Partnerships, Stakeholder and Government Relations, of the Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation, Nduuisi Nwigwe, as saying.

The Foundation’s commitment, according to Aisha Digil includes providing technical assistance, capacity building, and knowledge-sharing to support member countries in implementing effective policy instruments that promote food security, nutrition, and social protection. By leveraging its expertise in early childhood support and education, the Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation aims to enhance the resilience and well-being of vulnerable populations.

According to her, the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty seeks to unite countries and organizations around innovative and integrated approaches to overcome the challenges of poverty and hunger, emphasizing the importance of collaboration at all levels—from local communities to international partners.