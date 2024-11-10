Abia Arrests 11 Members of Pension Fraud Syndicate, to Seek Repatriation of Others Staying Abroad



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has said his government was going to press for the repatriation of members of a syndicate allegedly involved in pension fraud.



He made this known during the November edition of his interaction with the media and Abia people, saying that the syndicate was composed of civil servants, some of who are now living abroad after “stealing from the Abia government”.



“But we are going to repatriate them,” Otti assured the people of Abia.



According to him, 11 members of the pension fraud syndicate have already been arrested by security agents, adding that he has directed that they should be arraigned in court without delay.



The Abia governor expressed dismay that some members of the opposition were faulting the arrest of people found to be stealing from the government.



“Those who said that I should not arrest thieves are thieves themselves,” he said.



Otti warned his critics against defending fraudsters in the name of politics, saying that “there is a limit to the opposition”.



“We cannot be intimidated. The government has to do what it has to do. We’ll treat those defending thieves, as thieves,” he said.



Otti did not mention the total amount of money the government lost to the pension fraudsters and the period their nefarious activities had lasted before they were nabbed.



However, the government may have lost millions of naira to the fraudsters given the huge pension arrears of N34 million which the Otti administration said it inherited from the last administration.



Otti also addressed the controversial issue of forfeited pension arrears and gratuities which the leadership of the Abia Council of Nigeria Union of Pensioners(NUP) said they were beguiled to sign off in a memorandum of agreement(MoA).



He foreclosed the possibility of revisiting the vexatious matter, insisting that the NUP leaders had signed the agreement hence it is binding on the parties concerned.



The governor expressed his anger over the claim by the NUP leadership that they were “deceived by the government” into signing off a large chunk of unpaid pension arrears as well as total forfeiture of unpaid gratuities.



“They (NUP leaders) said that they did not sign, did not agree, and were deceived. But they received money,” Otti said.



He, therefore, stated that the only condition under which the issue of pension arrears would be revisited is for retirees to return the pension arrears they had been paid.



“They should return the money if they want us to revisit the memorandum of agreement,” he said.



Governor Otti had in March announced that he had cleared all the pension arrears inherited from the previous government, the leadership and members of Abia NUP have been contesting the governor’s claim.



According to them, the pension arrears that Otti cleared were the ones that accrued under his administration, adding that he has not touched the huge pension arrears he inherited from the past government.