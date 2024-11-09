Tosin Igho Betters his Record with New Thriller, Suspicion

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

For filmmaker, Tosin Igho, it’s been a journey of discovery, and with every story he tells, he gets closer to understanding the magic of filmmaking. With one of his most memorable projects, ‘Seven’ still top of his chart, and one he reckons and readily cites off his filmography, the award winning director appears set to beat his record.

Tosin is an acclaimed filmmaker with several works to his credit, including The Eve, Team Six, Dust, and the remake of Nneka the Pretty Serpent. Now with his new film, ‘Suspicion’, Tosin, the son of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) veteran, Peter Igho, describes it “as bold, daring, unlike anything we’ve seen before in Nigerian cinema”

The trailer he released recently, offering a glimpse of the upcoming thriller, sparking excitement among his fans across the industry. ‘Suspicion’ is set to reach audiences far beyond the borders of Nigeria, marking another significant milestone for Nigerian cinema on the global stage when it hits Amazon Prime Video soon.

Known for his gripping narratives, visually striking style, Tosin promises to deliver a heart-pounding action filled with suspense, and intense drama. ‘Suspicion’ was teased to be released this year in a collaborative post with the director of the film and Nollywire. Tosin in an Instagram post shared the synopsis.

“A young man delves into the sinister world of black magic after the brutal murder of his best friend and his daughter. As he hunts for vengeance, he faces moral dilemmas and shocking betrayals threatening to shatter his closest relationships. In this gripping tale of friendship, love and revenge, he must confront his newfound powers and decide how far he will go to deliver justice,” the post reads.

‘Suspicion’ will star several A-list Nollywood actors like Richard Mofe Damijo, Tony Akposheri, Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba, Stan Nze, Omowunmi Dada, Kalu Ikeagwu, Uzor Arukwe, among others. The thriller continues with the lead character in his 2008 short film ‘The Suspicious Guy’.