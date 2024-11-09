Shettima Canvasses More Community-oriented Leadership 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on Nigerians, especially leaders, to exemplify true leadership by prioritising community service and legacy-building over personal gain.

He urged Nigerians to prioritise spiritual obligations and community service over personal interests in an era where people are becoming more individualistic and giving less premium to God.

Speaking yesterday during the inauguration of the Ibapon Central Mosque in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, the Vice President expressed worry about the shifting societal values in contemporary Nigeria.

“Today, the world is unfortunately marked by a mindset that values self-interest over selflessness, and many see giving back or even engaging in spiritual obligations as burdens or distractions,” Shettima said.

According to him, the mosque, a multi-million naira project built by Senator Abdulfatai Omotayo Buhari representing Oyo North Senatorial District, is a “gift for generations” that stands in stark contrast to prevailing materialistic trends.

“Every second of our lives is a reminder of our impermanence, and the brevity of life underscores the urgency of filling our days with deeds that matter in the hereafter,” the Vice President stated.

Shettima lauded the project, describing it as an example of Sadaqah Jariyah (continuous charity), noting that such initiatives represent the kind of legacy-building that society desperately needs.

“This is a legacy, a bridge between this world and the next, grounded in kindness and devotion,” he stressed.

In a pointed message to political leaders and wealthy Nigerians, Shettima questioned the lasting impact of material accumulation: “We must ask ourselves—what remains when this race ends? In the end, all that endures are the records of our selfless deeds, our adherence to our faith, and our acts of charity.”

The new religious edifice is expected to serve as a major spiritual centre for Muslims in Ogbomoso and surrounding communities, with the Vice President expressing hope that it will “be a source of spiritual strength and inspiration for this community and beyond.”

Earlier, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, also eulogised Senator Buhari, saying the mosque project was not just a service to the Muslim Ummah but to humanity at large.

“My prayer is that God reward you with Al-Jannatul Firdaus. You are an epitome of good character and someone who is always at the forefront of service to this country and humanity at large,” he said.

Also speaking, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Abdul-Raheem Adebayo Lawal, said the immediate family of Senator Buhari would be proud to have someone who makes them very proud all the time.

“On behalf of the Governor of Oyo State, we appreciate the Vice President for coming to our state,” he said.

According to Lawal, the mosque project is not just a physical building but a spiritual exercise in which the reward extends beyond one’s earthly life.

“It is also a means of spiritual purification and unity, fostering the unity of Nigeria because whenever we worship, we call for the unity and peace of Nigeria,” he added.

Responding, Senator Buhari said it was indeed an honour and a dream come true for him to have completed the mosque project.

He specifically thanked the Vice President, the governors of Oyo and Kwara states, members of the National Assembly, and community members who contributed to the success of the worship centre.

There was also a welcome address by the Aare Musulumi of Ogbomosoland and the turbaning of two Imams for the new mosque.