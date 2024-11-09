Obaseki: We’ve Transformed Edo into One of Nigeria’s Safest States

*Prioritise security over politics, governor charges incoming govt

*State PDP inaugurates caretaker committee, confident of reclaiming mandate

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, said his government has over the last eight years prioritised security and invested hugely in the state’s security architecture, transforming the state into one of Nigeria’s safest states to live in and do business.



Obaseki, who spoke at the last State Security Council Meeting by his administration, commended the people and the various security agencies in the state for supporting and collaborating with his government in tackling insecurity and ensuring the safety and security of people and properties in the State.

The governor, who charged the incoming government to prioritise the security of residents of the state over politics, linked the improved security in the state in the last few years to the massive investment flow, growth in economy and the state’s Internally Generated Revenue, among others.



Addressing the security chiefs at the EXCO Chambers in Government House, the governor called for the participation of all stakeholders in fixing the nation, noting that “No one can fix Nigeria but us.”

According to him, “I thank all security agencies in the state for the collaboration as their efforts have made the state secure and safe for all.



“The spirit of collaboration has helped us solve many problems in the area of security. I commend the Department of State Services (DSS) as they were open and ready to give us information always. By adopting technology, we were able to cover the state and make it safe for our people.



“Using technology, we have been able to document every incident in the state and review the same, and work together to provide responses to the security situation in the state.

“The civil defense corps has been a great collaborator in terms of improving security in the state and by extension the protection of federal assets in Edo State. As a state, we have the capacity to tackle security challenges head-on as our collaboration has yielded positive results.”



He added, “The traffic agencies have done an amazing job in the last eight years as there have been improvements in the flow of traffic across the State.”

Obaseki continued: “I am leaving Edo much better, security-wise, than when I met it. My advice to the incoming administration is to take security seriously and never prioritize politics over security because there will be problems as citizens need to demand for a secure environment.



“We have shown that it’s possible because we have men and women who have the capacity and training to offer security services to the State and the people of the State.

“We will continue to ensure you protect our country as nobody will fix Nigeria for us; we have to fix it ourselves. We should realise that we have no other country to call our own and no matter the frustration, we should ensure we fix the country.”



The governor added, “My success is due to the collaboration and support I received from you. The development and growth in the domestic environment, as well as the interest of investors into the state is because of the secured environment we have in the State. Together, we have changed the narrative and the perception about security in the State.”

Meanwhile, Edo State’s chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has inaugurated the Caretaker Committee Members set up by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to run the party’s affairs pending the election of new executives.



The Committee is chaired by Dr. Tony Aziegbemi with Mr. Henry Duke Tenebe as Secretary.

Other members of the caretaker committee are Mr. Harrison Omagbon, Fidel Igenegbale, Chris Nehikhare, Tony Anenih Jnr, Bishop Anthony Okosun, Segun Saiki, Adezat Kuburat Ibrahim and Augustine Edosomwan.

The Committee set up in pursuant of Section 29(2)(b) of PDP’s Constitution (2017 as amended), is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Edo State, as stipulated in Section 21(2) (a-b) of the Party’s Constitution for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months) or till a new Executive Committee is elected.

Speaking at the inauguration at the PDP Secretariat in Benin City, Obaseki, expressed confidence that the party will reclaim its mandate stolen by the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the September 21 governorship poll.



Addressing party leaders, local government chairmen, party chieftain, and other party stakeholders, the governor urged for unity and cohesion as the party explores the judicial process to reclaim its mandate.

He said, “We want a cohesive party as we fight for our stolen mandate and I am sure we will get it back. Our mandate was stolen in broad daylight; everybody saw how they stole the mandate of the people.



“We have evidence to show how our mandate was stolen and by the grace of God, we will recover it. It will be difficult for them to go away with this stolen mandate. We have a process in government, they stole our mandate, yes but we have laws, and there is a way things are done. We are inaugurating a new government in Edo State and the Edo State Government is not involved.



“People behave as if there is no law, forgetting that we are guided by constitution and law; there are procedures to handle things. They are doing an inauguration and the governor is not even invited. It is like they are starting a brand new government and a brand new State?”

Obaseki continued: “Illegality parades the land and we have to be patient for a while as our democracy must work. We know how they stole our mandate; we have evidence of how they stole it but let’s see how they get out of this.



“Our people came out to cast their votes for our party, we are challenging that result and we know victory will be ours. Let’s play our parts as politicians. We know these people are great liars and good at deception. We have to be out there talking and never allow their lies to take over.

“The tribunal hearing will start by December and we want the people to be alert. The people are asking questions; it shows they are interested. The greatest thing we need now is harmony in the party and we need to talk to our people more now. The party must be in touch with the local government chairmen on a weekly basis. The party must be in touch with the House of Assembly members; let the people know what is going on.



“In this holiday period, they will want to spend as much money as possible to confuse the people. They are going to struggle to change their perception. We have almost N27 billion to pay for projects and obligations, but they have started blowing it, and they have gone to borrow money for the inauguration which is going to cost them N2 to N5 billion. That is the money they will first take from the treasury.”

The governor assured the people that he will not be far away from the party as he will never leave the party but remain in the party to give advice.

He added, “This our stolen mandate, we will get it back, for the sake of Nigeria because if we allow the APC to go with our stolen mandate, it will mark the end of democracy in Nigeria. This fight is not for our candidate but for the people of Nigeria and our nation’s democracy.”

On his part, the party’s candidate in the September 21 guber poll, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, charged the party to be ready for a tough battle and the journey to reclaim the stolen mandate.

He thanked the governor for his focus, determination and for leading the people right, charging the people to be focused on the project of reclaiming their stolen mandate.

Ighodalo noted, “We expect them to reply to our petition next week. We also have five days to reply to their petition. This will take us to about the 19th of November 2024. We will then start what is called the pre-hearing before the major hearing which may start by the end of November.

“Our lawyers are working and are ready to reply to their petition. Times are hard and we are in difficult times; we should stand firm and be strong as we navigate the journey to reclaim our stolen mandate.”