Lagos to Digitalise, Regulate Interstate Transport Services, Upgrade 100 Motor Parks

Segun James

Following the successful digitalisation of the state-owned transport system with incorporation of the rail, BRT and ferry services, Lagos State government has said it has commenced the digitalisation of interstate transportation.

The state government said that not less than 100 unregulated motor parks within the state would be upgraded to meet the new system.

The scheme under Lagos State Interstate Park Accreditation and Passenger Manifest Digitisation project is to enhance safety for the passengers and to ensure a proper data bank for the state government.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja.

For the established parks with existing booking systems, the state government will integrate their systems into centralised database to ensure continuity and accuracy in data collection.

However, in less formal parks, devices and agents would be made available at the parks to digitise the manifest on-site, ensuring no traveller is left out of the safety enhancement.

Osiyemi explained that the streamlined system which kicked off immediately would empower first responders with immediate access to essential passengers’ information.

The commissioner said, “We have had a lot of stakeholders meetings before now, that is why we have the transporters and the union here. There is collaboration and it is still ongoing.”

He further stated that there is a prototype already in place at Ojota Park for the smooth take off of the new system.

While giving details on the capability of the consultant to handle the data, he said “The consultant is one that has the capacity, it has been dong it for the state government and is in charge of the cowry card.”

The implementation of the accreditation, according to the commissioner would be in phases. “From category 1, 2 and 3 which is based on standard. We are looking at 100 parks that are unregulated, we have 30 parks already in our book.”

Osiyemi explained that, “Well over 6,000 come into Lagos on daily basis and out of this, about 3,000 don’t go out. We need to know people coming into our state. It goes beyond revenue. It is about safety, accountability and proper planning.”

The commissioner further noted, “This new initiative by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation is aimed at enhancing safety, reliability, and efficiency in interstate travel across Lagos. The Lagos State Interstate Park Accreditation and Passenger Manifest Digitisation project is an ambitious programme designed to standardise our interstate parks and digitise the passenger manifest system.

“This is more than just a modernisation effort; it is a commitment to the safety and comfort of every traveller who moves in and out of Lagos by road.The goal of this initiative is straightforward, it is to make interstate travel safer, more efficient and more reliable.”

He added, “Currently, our passenger manifest system operates on a paper-based approach, which can lead to inefficiencies and delays in critical situations. By transitioning to a fully digital platform, we aim to securely capture and store passenger information in real-time, providing immediate access to accurate data in the event of any incidents.

“Alongside this, we are also implementing an accreditation system for all interstate parks, setting a new standard of quality, safety, and service for all operators.The first component of this project is the accreditation of all interstate parks across Lagos State. Parks that meet our minimum safety and service standards will receive the Ministry of Transportation’s official certification.

“These certified parks will display a prominently placed signage, assuring passengers that they are boarding from a park recognised and trusted by Lagos State.

“For parks that do not meet our standards, particularly the unregulated roadside “mushroom” parks, they will require improvements. This is a collective move towards a safer, more reliable interstate travel experience for every Lagosian.

“The second part of this project focuses on transforming our manifest system into a digital, centralised platform. Each passenger’s information will now be digitally recorded, ensuring that data is secure, accurate, and instantly accessible to the necessary authorities.”

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Comrade Usman Teslim, confirmed the meetings among all the stakeholders for seamless operation.

“We have meetings. It is very simple, it is moving from analogue to digital system. Lagos is original in terms of transportation while other states follow. The transport union is very aware of this move.”

Also present at the briefing were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa and the General Manager, Lagos State Drivers’ Institute, LASDRI, Hafsat Tiamiyu