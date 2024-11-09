As T.A.Orji Celebrates 74 Years

Charles Ajunwa

Two-term Governor of Abia State and two-term Senator of Abia Central District at the National Assembly, Chief Theodore Ahamefula Orji, is a good example of a man of strong character, hard work, honesty, and a servant-leader whose actions were guided by the fear of God.

Orji, ascribes his emergence as governor and Senator to destiny, crafted by Almighty God.

According to him, “Once you are born in life, God destines you and if you are hardworking and follow God’s destiny you will achieve your goal. When I was growing up there was no time I thought I would be governor. Honestly speaking, God has blessed me so much that I have gotten those things I never expected I would get in life. I never thought I would be governor.”

Ochendo, as he is popularly referred to by his people, turns 74 years today, November 9.

Today, as always remains a sober moment for him to reflect over his journey in life – the victories achieved and mistakes made. It’s a time for him to be closer to his Maker who giveth all good gifts. No parties, no praise singers. He is always very strict and focused whenever it come to observance of his birthday.

Asked why he never celebrated his birthdays throughout his eventful eight years as governor, he replied emphatically: “Not only that you see that I’m not a celebration man, I’m not a party man. I’m not used to throwing parties and inviting friends. I’m not a party man. Anything I do, I do it quietly. If my birthday comes I celebrate it in a very quiet way – praying to God and thanking Him. If there are friends around I will tell them today is my birthday. I don’t even like people putting advert for me on the pages of newspapers. Any advert you see on the pages of newspapers celebrating my birthday is by people on their own. So, I like doing it on a quite note. Not only birthdays, but other things also.

“The important celebration that you have is to thank God for giving you what you want. To thank God for blessing you, that is the best celebration. It’s not by inviting the whole world and buying drinks and cooking food, and getting every person dancing. He is 10, he is 20 years. Instead, you should be humble before God and thank Him, because He is the person that has made you what you are.

“If there is any offering you have, you offer to God. If there is anything you want to do for God for keeping you alive you do it. In Abia, you know the number of churches that I built. A typical example is the church that I built in Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike. That is a cathedral. Nobody helped me to build that church, I built it from foundation till finish.

“That is to appreciate God for what he has done for me in life. That is just one church, there are many of them I built for Catholic, I built for Church of Christ, I built for Anglican, and just like that, to say God thank you for all you have done to me. And I believe that is the best way of thanking God and celebrating any good thing that has happened to you.

“So people who want to put advert in the newspapers for me should give that money to the motherless baby homes. That money you want to use to put up advert in the newspaper, maybe N500,000, if you give it to the motherless baby home, it will keep about five children alive for one month. It’s more beneficial to me that you gave that money to a motherless baby home to keep these fatherless and motherless children alive than placing an advert there eulogising me for what God has done for you free of charge. Since God has done this free of charge for you, do the same for those who are less-privileged. That is my ideology and philosophy about all these.”

To him, birthday should be time to thank God for His mercies and benevolence. He is grateful to God for giving him good children, which he admitted gives him the great joy as a father.

Hear him: “Honestly, God has blessed me richly. I have children who are grown up, responsible children, not any how children. They are responsible children who have excelled in education, excelled in business, who are doing good, who have not put me to shame, who have not disgraced le, who are not behaving like children of a governor or ex-governor or children of a Senator.

“My daughter, Nneoma, is happily married. But we have a small one now that will take up the responsibility of Nneoma by looking after the mother and carrying the mother’s bag. The other ones are men who are responsible in their own disposition and they are very respectful.

“They are not only respecting me, they respect their elders because they were well brought up and trained. Even though they studied overseas none of them put ear ring for one day and none of them did Afro hair for one day. None of them put me into trouble there, for me to go from Nigeria to either US or London to go and start settling problems. So these are things you look at and you thank God. So my children are responsible.”

The former Abia governor, who attended Christian schools except in his university education, revealed that he could have become a Reverend father. He said he was discouraged by his mother who threatened to kill herself if he becomes a Priest. As an only son, his mother wanted him to marry and have his own children to keep family name alive. A request he conceded.

He is not a man of titles but God has blessed in many ways he never thought was possible.

Ochendo’s political ascendancy didn’t come so easy. After he served as Chief of Staff to executive governor for eight years, became governor for eight years and Senator for eight years consecutively.

For an unbroken 24 years, Orji, served Abia State in particular and Nigeria in general, meritoriously.

As Abia governor, he laid a solid foundation for the God’s Own State. Apart from his policies and programmes which transformed the image of the state and positioned her as one of the most active states in the country, he ushered in a new lease of life in the state, with his developmental projects.

Orji, who was elected as Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum on March 9, 2014, having distinguished himself in the service of his fatherland, on September 29,2014, was conferred with the prestigious National Honours awards of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), by then President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was born in his hometown Amaokwe-Ugba, Ibeku in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State on November 9, 1950. He was the only son of his mother and one whose father, Chief Tom Orji, a well-known Warrant Chief that built the very first storey building in modern Umuahia, the state capital.

Ochendo, who had his primary education at St. Michaels Catholic Primary School, Umuahia, proceeded to Santa Crux Secondary School, Olokoro in Umuahia South Local Government Area, before moving to Holy Ghost College, Owerri. He capped his educational pursuit with Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, from the prestigious University of Ibadan, in 1977.

After successfully completing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Sokoto State in 1978, Orji was employed as Administrative Officer in the old Imo State Civil Service on December 18, 1979. Upon creation of Abia State in August 1991,he returned to Umuahia to ensure a solid foundation for the smooth take-off of the new state. He served, at various times, in the Government House, the Bureau of Budget and Planning, and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Your Excellency, as you continue to age gracefully, I wish you God’s continued blessings and protection. You shall reap the good fruits of your labour. Happy 74th birthday!