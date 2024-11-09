Arts Can Transform Nigeria’s Economy for Inclusive Growth, Says FCT Minister of State

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, has described arts and culture as critical tools that can transform the nation’s economy to deliver sustained inclusive growth.

She stated this at the close of the 11th Edition of the Abuja Festival of Arts and Culture (ASOFEST).

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of Social Development Secretariat, Mrs. Olubumi Olowookere, said the FCT was endowed in the arts, culture and traditional practices as well as customs unique to the people which can be harnessed for inclusive economic growth.

Her position reinforced that of the FCT Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike, who at the opening of the two-day event, promised to develop the territory’s arts, culture and tourism potential.

The minister reiterated the commitment of FCT Administration to preserving and protecting the rich cultural heritage of the indigenous people and residents of the territory.

Mahmoud said the 11th edition of the ASOFEST seeks to build and promote culture as a creative economy.

“The FCT Administration is poised to protect, preserve, promote and showcase our rich cultural heritage, diversity, uniqueness and traditions to the world.

“This, we are doing through cultural exchange and exhibition at our own annual ASOFEST.

“The festival has afforded us the opportunity to enjoy the rich cultural heritage of the people and residents of FCT.

“Even the people who settled and made FCT their home, we equally appreciate the dynamism of their different cultures,” she stressed.

The theme of the event held at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture, Abuja, was ‘Sustaining the Renewed Hope Agenda through Efficient Management of Cultural Resources’.

This, she said, would promote peace, prosperity and unity, thereby boosting food and national security.