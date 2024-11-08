Windfall for Edo Queens, Others as CAF to Pay Each Team $150,000 as Participation Fee

Femi Solaja with reports

Nigeria’s Edo Queens FC are set to secure at least $150,000 (an eqiuvalent of N250million) for participating in the 2024 CAF Women’s Champions League beginning on November 9 in Morocco.

The Moses Aduku’s troops secured their place in the tournament with a dominant performance at the WAFU B qualifiers, where they clinched a decisive 3-0 victory over Ainonvi FC of Benin Republic in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire.

Leading the charge was Emem Essien, who scored in the final and finished as the competition’s top scorer with five goals.

Having secured their tickets to participate in the Women’s tournament, Edo Queens and other seven competing teams will receive a minimum reward under the tournament’s newly boosted prize structure.

This year, CAF has increased the total prize pool by 52%, raising it to USD 2.35 million as part of its commitment to supporting and expanding women’s football across Africa.

If Edo Queens advance in the competition, they stand to earn even more. The prize for the champion is set at USD 600,000, while the runners-up will claim USD 400,000.

The third and fourth-placed teams will receive USD 350,000 and USD 300,000, respectively.

Additionally, third-place group finishers will take home USD 200,000 each, and fourth-place teams in the group stage will receive USD 150,000.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe emphasised that growing women’s football on the continent is a priority, with plans to continue increasing the prize money and invest in youth academies to foster future talent.

The Benin Arsenal Ladies will begin their maiden campaign in Group B against fellow debutantes Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) on November 10, 2024, and square up against first-timers, FC Masar of Egypt three days later before tackling title holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa on November 16.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) Board has thrown its full weight behind the Nigerian champions, Edo Queens, as they prepare to compete for glory in this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco.

In a statement on Thursday, NWFL Chairperson, Nkechi Obi, expressed her confidence in the team’s ability to represent Nigeria with excellence, stating, “Edo Queens’ journey to this prestigious stage is a testament to their hard work and resilience. As they take on Africa’s best clubs, we are offering our unwavering support and belief in their potential to achieve historic success.”

The NWFL Board has pledged its backing to boost WAFU-B champions Edo Queens in their quest and encourages the players to approach each match with pride, determination, and unity. The Board further reiterated its belief in Edo Queens’ ability to showcase Nigerian football’s strength and talent on the continental stage.

“As you face Africa’s elite, remember you carry the dreams of Nigerian women’s football with you,” the chairperson stated. “We are proud to stand behind you and are confident you will make Nigeria shine.”

With Rivers Angels (2021) and Bayelsa Queens (2022) as previous Nigerian representatives—Edo Queens now set their sights on history, aiming to become the first Nigerian side to reach the final and capture the coveted title on their first attempt.

The Prize Money for the CAF Women’s Champions League Morocco 2024 is: