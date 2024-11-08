Quiz Competition: Abdulrazaq Hails Rising Tax Awareness Among Youths

• GDSS Gaa Akanbi, other winners get huge cash rewards, urged to do more

The Kwara State Tax Club Quiz Competition (2024 edition) ended on Thursday, as Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq presented the overall winner, Government Day Secondary School, Gaa Akanbi, with the first cash prize of N2.5 million and a trophy in appreciation of their excellent display.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, Abdulrazaq said the increasing popular participation in the quiz underscores the rising popularity of the programme and its impacts on public understanding of taxation and the link to socioeconomic development.

A total of 154 Kwara-based public and private secondary schools took part in the contest out of which six made it to the grand finale.

The two students of the GDSS Gaa Akanbi, who participated in the contest, went home with N400,000 personal cash. Their counterparts from the other schools also got different cash prizes for their efforts, ranging from N300,000 to N200,000. Their teachers also got cash rewards for their hard work.

Other finalists were Government Secondary School Lafiagi, which won N1.5 million as first runners-up; and second-runners-up, Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College Asa Dam, which won N1 million; Kwara College of Education Model Secondary School Oro came fourth; Anglican Boys’ Academy, Oro placed fifth; and Shepherd Secondary School Lafiagi came sixth.

Each of the winners got trophies to celebrate their efforts and achievements in the keenly contested competition.

The governor said the event underlines the importance of financial literacy and the role young minds play in shaping the economy.

He said the Tax Club Quiz competition is not just a contest but an educational platform that nurtures a crucial cultural legacy and empowers young minds with knowledge about taxation, finance and economics.

He said the government will continue to invest in the education and empowerment of the youth so that they can become responsible citizens who contribute to the well-being of the society.

Commending the KW-IRS for introducing a virtual dimension to this year’s quiz competition, AbdulRazaq said the innovation enabled the students to participate online from the comfort of their respective schools.

“This is in line with the state’s strategy on full adoption of technology and to ensure that students are further exposed to the use of ICT for examinations in line with global best practices,” the governor said.

“Our world is changing rapidly, and the economic landscape is evolving. As we navigate these changes, it is essential that young people are well-informed about the principles of taxation, financial management, and economic development.

“By participating in events like this, you are equipping yourselves with the skills and knowledge necessary to make informed decisions and contribute to the prosperity of our state.”

The governor thanked the teachers, parents, and mentors who have played significant roles in guiding and supporting the young talents.

At the event were top government officials including House of Assembly Chairperson on Finance and Appropriation, Hajia Fatimah Arinola Lawal; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince AbdulKadir Mahe; Special Adviser and Counsellor Sa’adu Sallau; Commissioner for Education, Sa’adatu Moddibo Kawu; Commissioner for Communication, Bola Olukoju; Commissioner for Youth Development, Shehu Ndanusa Usman; Chairman KW-IRS, Mrs Shade Omoniyi; Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Sheu Raheem Adaramaja; and Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, Taoheed Bello, among others.

It was also attended by the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, who was represented by Balogun Alanamu Ilorin, Dr Abubakar Usman Jos; Olupo of Ajase Ipo, Oba Ismaila Yahaya Alebiosu; and Olomu of Omupo, Oba Yakubu Buhari.

Moddibo, for her part, said beyond academic benefit, the competition has instilled in the participants a sense of civic responsibility, sharpened their critical thinking skills and expanded their horizons.

The event attests to the administration’s commitment to fostering an informed, responsible and future-oriented citizenry, she said.

The Chairman of KW-IRS, Omoniyi, said the competition is not just a movement but a platform that serves as a beacon of hope and enlightenment for the younger generation.

“By engaging our young ones early, we are planting seeds for a future generation that will champion accountability, transparency, and economic growth,” she said.

“For the first time in the history of the Tax Club Quiz Competition, we conducted the preliminaries using a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, allowing students to participate from the comfort of their respective schools.”