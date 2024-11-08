Mr and Mrs Parker promises to be special and dynamic

Something big seems to be on the horizon for Nigerian cinema as Titilola Ajayi hints at how she plans to use her latest production, Mr & Mrs Parker, to redefine industry standards. Produced by Ajayi and directed by Tokunbo Awoga, this highly anticipated film is set to push the boundaries of traditional storytelling with a fresh approach that’s already capturing attention

Filmed in Ikoyi, Lagos, the movie boasts a diverse cast of Nigerian stars, including Akin Lewis, Mide Martins, Kemity, Jimmy Rowland, and the director himself, Tokunbo Awoga. Adding a unique twist, Ajayi also cast music icon 9ice, marking his first major foray into acting. “I wanted to break away from the usual casting expectations and offer audiences something more dynamic,” Ajayi shared. “This film reminds us that trust can be a double-edged sword and that the consequences of our actions aren’t always immediate.”

Ajayi described how she was able to bring 9ice on board, noting the ease of the process due to their long-standing friendship., “9ice is like a big brother and a true lover of the arts. He embraced the role wholeheartedly, bringing a fresh energy to the set,” she noted. “He’s also incredibly supportive and accommodating, which made the experience rewarding for the entire team.”

The film’s premiere is scheduled for November 15 and December 6, 2024 in the UK. Both events are expected to attract enthusiastic crowds of fans and critics eager to experience this groundbreaking production. With its innovative cast and compelling storyline, the film promises to captivate audiences, exploring themes of trust, deceit, and the unpredictability of relationships in a bold, new way.