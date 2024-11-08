APC Stalwarts Urges Lokpobiri to Reposition  Party in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have called on the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, to take over the leadership of the party as the highest office holder from the state to reposition the party.

The stalwarts, under the auspices of the APC Solidarity Vanguard, expressed deep concerns regarding the current state of the APC in the state.

In a statement yesterday by the group’s President, Timighe Cleopas, and the Secretary, Jackson Agbabi, they said as committed members of this party, they could not overlook the evident lack of direction that had stricken the party at both the ward and state levels.

They said the alleged absence of legitimate party executives had left them in a state of disarray, particularly following the controversial imposition of the current executive committee, saying their leadership had been marked by alleged high-handedness and incompetence, which led to the party’s unfortunate performance in the 2023 general elections.

They claimed that the 2023 governorship election in the state further underscored the party’s challenges, reducing the party’s presence to a mere sideshow amidst a two-man party contest, resulting in an embarrassing defeat of their flag bearer.

They said: “In light of these circumstances, we are reaching out to you, as the highest office holder from Bayelsa State and the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum, to urgently take charge of the party’s leadership.

“Your role is crucial in the reintegration, rebuilding, and repositioning of the APC in Bayelsa for future electoral success. This is not only a statutory responsibility but a moral imperative for the sustenance and growth of our party.

“We believe that your leadership can galvanize our members, restore confidence, and reclaim APC’s standing in the state. It is time for decisive action to ensure that we do not continue down this path of inertia and decline.

“We look forward to your positive response and willingness to steer our party towards a more promising and united future.

“Accordingly, we had expected Senator Lokpobiri to have acted earlier on this noble course of reorganization of the APC Bayelsa State but he seemed to be failing on this sacred duty to his party and his people.

“However, our consultations have revealed that some of his political aides and others are the ones discouraging him from doing the needful.

“We therefore, strongly urge Sen. Lokpoboriri to avoid surrounding himself with such lame, inactive and visionless personal aides.

“Consequently, we want our party to succeed in future elections in the state. There is no better time than now to reintegrate, rebuild and reposition our party in Bayelsa State. Sen. Lokpobiri has no option but to gird up his loins and swing into action by rescuing the party.

“The time is now for Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri to establish and stamp his leadership of the APC in Bayelsa State.”