SafeLify Launches One-Stop App to Enhance Travel Experience 

Esther Oluku

SafeLify International is launching a comprehensive travel application in Nigeria to enhance the travel experience.

The app will offer an integrated interface providing services like on-demand logistics, legal assistance, healthcare, and hospitality.

The CEO and Founder, SafeLify, Dr. Bisi Tofade, emphasised that these services aim to rebuild travelers’ trust in Nigeria, boost investment opportunities, and simplify travel.

The brand is registered in the United States of America (USA) and plans a virtual launch in Nigeria on 9th November 2024, ensuring its offerings align with international standards.

“SafeLify is a technological company poised to respond to two major questions that travelers have which are security and safety.

“SafeLify has imagined all of those scenarios where a traveler would have an unplanned emergency, and has put together an array of global services that enhance travelers’ experience,” said Tofade.

“We have created an innovative and revolutionary suite of safety, legal, wellness, and health packages that resonate with the needs of these individual travelers who come into the country.

“These include on-demand legal services, access to licensed medical professionals, access to home care services for persons in diaspora, specialised logistics assistance and events planning, and dedicated airport navigation support,” Tofade added.

He noted that to further serve the firm’s expanding customer base, it is building alliances with more partners to ensure that customers across Nigeria as well as Africa can get access to its services.

On his part, the Country Manager of SafeLify International, Mr. Adebayo Temenu, noted that to ensure data protection and security, the company is held by the highest data safety standards to ensure that customers’ information remains confidential.

“We guarantee our users that their data collected in confidence will not be compromised. It is against our ethics. Our clients can be rest assured that we keep to the highest level of confidentiality,” he said.

Temenu added that its registration with the Federal Government of America, as well as registration with the state of Texas, demonstrates its commitment to delivering international best standards across its entire product ranges.