Kaduna to Spend N90bn Rehabilitate Water Board

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government plans to spend N93 billion in the next four years to rehabilitate the state water corporation.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Kaduna,

Commissioner of Public Works and Infrastructure, Ibrahim Hamza, said the state government is determined to water holistically address the water sector which had suffered neglect in the past 10 years.

Hamza said three months ago, Governor Uba Sani declared a state of emergency in the water sector after which he appointed Kabir Rufai as substantive Managing Director of the Kaduna state water corporation (KADSWAC), to actualise set goals.

Hamza said staff of KADSWAC will be returned to the state payroll till 2027 when the corporation must have fully stabilised to run as a commercial entity.

He said the corporation will collaborate with the 23 local governments in the state to maintain generators for water operations.

“Kaduna State is investing heavily on the rehabilitation and retrofitting of all water treatment plants and distribution mains, with emphasis on sanitation and hygiene,” the commissioner said.

According to him, “N93 billion will be invested in four instalments, starting with N17 billion this year, N35 billion will be invested next year, while N30 billion will be invested in 2026 and N11 billion will be invested in 2027.”

He said: “Previous administrations invested $50 million into the urban water supply scheme in the last 10 years with no result.’’