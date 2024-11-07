Ademola Lookman Again on Target as Atalanta Win in Stuttgart 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ademola Lookman was again on the scorer’s sheet as Atalanta went away in Germany to beat Stuttgart 2-0 to now climb to ninth in the UEFA Champions League standing on eight points from four matches.

Until yesterday, Atalanta had only won a game and drew two matches. But Lookman ensured that the Europa League champions maintain their recent winning streak both in Europe and in the Italian topflight.

After a goalless first half, Atalanta Coach, Gian Piero Gasperini introduced Charles De Ketelaere. And within six minutes, that move paid off as the Belgian surged down the right after the Italian side had won the ball high and squared for Ademola Lookman, who had the simple task of turning the ball into an unguarded net.

Stuttgart had a chance to to immediately respond, as the electric Chris Fuhrich receiveda give-and-go and found substitute Ermedin Demirovic, but the striker somehow fired wide of the near post.

However, as the game entered the closing stages the onus was on Stuttgart and substitute Jarzinho Malanga nearly provided the leveler they craved as his effort deflected narrowly wide off the near post. Zaniolo however put the game beyond the reach of the hosts as he slotted home a sloppy defensive error. That ensured Atalanta’s positive recent record against German opposition extends to just two defeats in eight matches, while Stuttgart succumb to just a third defeat in 14 outings.

Elsewhere, another Nigerian, Victor Olatunji got on the scorer’s sheet for Sparta Prague but his effort was not good enough to earn his side a share of the spoil as French side Brest pick all three points in the 2-1 away victory.

RESULTS

UCL

C’Brugge 1-0 Aston Villa

Shakhtar 2-1 Young Boys

B’Munich 1-0 Benfica

Feyenoord 1-3 Salzburg

C’Zvezda 2-5 Barcelona

Inter 1-0 Arsenal

PSG 1-2 Atletico

S’Prague 1-2 Brest

Stuttgart 0-2 Atalanta

Europa League

Result

Besiktas 2-1 Malmo FF

Today

Bodoe/Glimt v Qarabag

E’Frankfurt v Sl’Prague

Elfsborg v SC Braga

FCSB v Midtjylland

Galatasaray v Tottenham

Ludogorets v Athletics

Nice v FC Twente

U’Gilloise v Roma

Ajax v Mac’Tel Aviv

Alkmaar v Fenerbache

Dy’Kyiv v Ferencvaros

Hoffenheim v Lyon

Lazio v FC Porto

Man Utd v PAOK

RFS v Anderlecht

V’Plzen v Sociedad