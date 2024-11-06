PAMO Versity Graduates Medical Doctors, Radiographers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Rivers State has graduated the second batch of medical doctors since the inception of the institution seven years ago.

Speaking during the induction and oath taking ceremony for the 25 MBBS graduands of the university into the medical profession, the acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Christie Mato said that the doctors have been found worthy in learning and character.

She thanked the former Governor of Rivers State and Pro-Chancellor of the university, Dr. Peter Odili for his “pragmatic, goal oriented vision, who rather than fight the vision he received to establish the institution, upheld and pursued it among others.”

She urged the doctors to be compassionate in their dealings with patients and commended the parents for their sacrifice and dedication in ensuring that their children graduate from the school.

In his remarks, Odili noted that the institute has always graduated medical personnel who have been tested and confirmed to be experts in their area of specialisations.

He assured the graduands that non of them shall be jobless, urging them to be good ambassadors of the school wherever they find themselves.

“When you finish taking your oath and getting your degree certificate, take a break for two weeks to refresh and come back, we will make sure you’re employed with no day as a jobless doctor,” Odili said.

The guest lecturer, Dr. Lawrence Moses, commended the institution for its efforts in producing qualified medical personnel in the country, and urged the inducted doctors to uphold the sacred trust placed in them, adhere to the ethical standards that guide their practice.

Noting the positive impact PAMO university is creating in the country’s healthcare sector, the medical expert also expressed the need for national health policy, adding that it will “Review and update policies to address current challenges”.

Dr Moses who is the Chief Consultant Family Physician with the National Hospital Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), expressed the need for strong leadership and stakeholders collaboration in tackling the challenges in the healthcare sector.

Moses further urged the government to upgrade existing medical facilities, build new ones, and ensure adequate maintenance of the facilities as way to tackling challenges of healthcare system.

The Chief Medical Director of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Dr. Chizindu Aliko who represented the State Commissioner for Health , Dr Adaeze Oreh at the event, assured the inducted doctors of automatic engagement at the state health facility.

The best graduating medical doctor, Dr Tracy Kpasa won the NMA prize, as well as the best student in Human Anatomy, Medical Biochemistry, Clinical Pharmacology, Physiology, Pathology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics and Child Health, Internal Medicine, Surgery and Community Medicine.

PUMS recently held the induction of radiography graduands who also received an automatic employment following their academic performance on graduation.

Announcing the employment, Dr. Chizindu Aliko said the graduands merited the opportunity based on their records in research, performance and ethical values.

The CMD who noted the state government commitment in education, health and other development in the state, expressed the Health Ministry’s appreciation to the institution’s contribution in the health sector.

In his part, Odili disclosed that with the induction of the graduands, PAMO university is the second in the entire South-South to graduate radiographers and first in Rivers State. He thanked the students, parents who have dedicated their efforts in building up the children and trusted to the school management to look after.