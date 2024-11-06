Oyebanji Restates Ban on Use of School Premises for Social Events 

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has restated the government’s ban on the use of public schools’ premises for social functions, adding that any head of school that flouts the directive would be penalised.

He said that the ban is to preserve and protect facilities in public schools and make them conducive for learning.

Oyebanji bemoaned how facilities in schools were being destroyed by people who hired them for social engagements, saying that such trend could destroy the functionality of public schools if allowed to continue unabated.

The governor stated this at his Ikogosi Ekiti home town, during the 2024 Ikogosi Day celebrations and launch of N1 billion development fund, which was attended by dignitaries across the nation.

Oyebanji said his government owes the people the duty of preserving their investments in education and infrastructures, adding that the step was taken to ensure that education is not destroyed on the altar of dispensing patronages to people.

He stressed that the Ikogosi Day celebrations was held at a private field and not in a school premises in compliance with the ban on the use of public schools premises

“We have a duty to make our schools safe and well protected. I want to charge all the chairmen of the local governments and heads of schools to enforce this. You must make sure that the use of public schools for burial, wedding and other social functions is stopped.”

In an apparent reference to the suspension of an erring official over the matter, he said the government is prepared to sanction more violators of the ban order.

The governor appreciated those who contributed to the development of the town through financial and material donations, stressing that the gestures has further reinforced the spirit of love and unity among Ekiti citizens.

Further in his message of hope, Oyebanji stressed that his government won’t be distracted in the bid to spread development to all the communities, as demonstrated in his commitment to increasing infrastructures and public utilities.

One of the high points of the event was when the governor joined other indigenes of the town to pay homage to the town monarch.

The Regent of Ikogosi Community, Princess Omobola Adepoju, applauded Oyebanji, for his love for humanity, especially Ekiti people, saying that she was proud of the governor’s accomplishments in the last two years.

The royal father of the day, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, applauded the community’s backing for the governor, urging them to continually back the developmental steps being taken by the progressives to attract modernity to Ikogosi Ekiti.

Oba Adejugbe appreciated the governor for deploying his sound education and strong moral values into leadership, appealing to parents to place high values on the education of their children to help the future of the state.

Harping on the imperative of peace and unity among Ekiti populace, the monarch, said: “They said prophets don’t have values in their towns, but Governor Oyebanji has honour among you. This is good. This is because he has good education and sound moral upbringing. Make sure you demonstrate this for your children as well, it is necessary.”

The Managing Director of Ikogosi Warm Springs, Mr. Rasheed Sarumi, pledged unalloyed support towards the development of the town, particularly boosting its tourism potential being the most viable tourism corridor in the state.

The Managing Director, Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, promised to join forces with other friends of the governor to provide equipment at the Baptist Primary School, Ikogosi Ekiti with the aim of training the pupils to become good leaders in the future.