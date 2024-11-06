HESED Unveils Innovative Solutions for Schools, Students, Parents 

As part of efforts to bridge the gap in Nigeria’s education sector, an indigenous firm, HESED Learning and Development Limited (HESED), has developed comprehensive and innovative solutions that will meet the needs of schools, teachers, students, and parents.

Known as HESED SMS, the application is tailored towards providing access to quality and affordable education with the purpose of guaranteeing the future of the Nigerian child.

Matthew Odu, the Chief Executive Officer of HESED, explained that with the HESED past questions App, students have access to over 30,000 interactive past questions for exam preparation.

“These learning materials are also available on-the-go on Apps, desktops, laptops, tablets and smartphones,” he said, adding that access to quality and affordable education is essential for every child’s future.

Odu added, “Our mission is to provide comprehensive and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of schools, teachers, students, and parents because we are dedicated to bridging the gap in the education sector.”

He noted that HESED Edu Suite has two flagship products: HESED School Management System (HESED SMS) and HESED Past Questions (HESED PQ).

While the HESED SMS is an all-in-one school management platform that streamlines and enhances school operations to ensure every stakeholder is supported and engaged, he said the HESED PQ provides access to all-time past questions on different subject matters based on the Nigerian curriculum.

Odu, an entrepreneur and Chartered Accountant, stated that students in senior secondary school have access to “all-time quality revision and practice questions in a safe online environment.

“We combine expert online tuition with proven learning techniques to provide high-quality and world-class learning materials,” Odu said.

He further explained that each subject on the app has 5,000 questions, and each question comes with answers and expert comments.

In addition, Odu said the practice and revision questions are uniquely crafted and based on the national curriculum and international best practices.

The HESED CEO added that students can have access to SSCE past examination questions in the past 30 years.

“Similarly, students will have access to all past UTME questions and the solutions to these questions with a detailed subject matter expert comment on the HESED PQ app,” Odu disclosed.

Specifically, with HESED SMS, students can access learning materials from anywhere and everywhere, receive personalised feedback, stay updated on school announcements and access their results from anywhere.

Odu stated that apart from making it possible for parents to pay school bills easily, they can monitor their children’s academic progress via the app and receive timely updates on results and school announcements.

With HESED SMS, our all-in-one school management platform, we streamline and enhance school operations, ensuring every stakeholder is supported and engaged,’ Odu said, listing the main features of the application to include resource management, result management, staff and student management; secure online payments with immediate receipt, and teacher-parent communication for performance insights.

Other features are fee reminders, event updates, an exeat module for tracking student whereabouts, and a digital leave request system for teachers. According to him, these features enhance communication between the school management and the parents.

“With the application, teachers can also deliver personalised online learning experiences; easily manage assignments and assessments; request leave digitally, manage e-lesson notes and schedule tasks,” Odu stated.