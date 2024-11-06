Edo State Education Reform to Spark National Dialogue on Sustainable Change 

Funmi Ogundare

A cream of high-level national and international leaders, diplomats, experts, and development partners will converge on the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on November 7 for a summit showcasing Edo State’s EdoBEST project; a model of successful education reform in sub-Saharan Africa.

Themed, ‘EdoBEST: A Legacy of Reengineering Education in Sub-Saharan Africa’, the programme will spotlight the transformation of Edo’s education sector and its impact on human capital development, positioning EdoBEST as a scalable and sustainable reform model for the region.

The event will address key aspects of EdoBEST, including overcoming challenges in Nigeria’s education reform and fostering a national dialogue on sustainable education improvements.

Kenyan academic and social entrepreneur, Prof. Olubayi Olubayi is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Dr. Joan Oviawe, Edo State Commissioner for Education, described EdoBEST as a pioneering project that tackles education challenges with commitment and innovation.

“The government’s dedication to improving foundational learning outcomes is demonstrated by EdoBEST, which earned Edo State recognition as the only sub-national awardee in the World Bank’s Accelerator Programme,” she stated.

Oviawe emphasised that education reform has been central to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s vision for Edo State since 2016, as he recognised human capital development as the foundation for sustainable growth.

“The government’s vision inspired a committed, evidence-based, data-driven reform that reaches every sub-sector of education in the state,” she explained.

The reform’s primary objective, she added, was to make education service delivery outcome-focused, with emphasis on five key areas: systems strengthening and organizational development, teacher professional development and quality assurance, curriculum enhancement and learning outcomes, community engagement and partnerships, and infrastructure improvements.

According to Oviawe, “this comprehensive reengineering of Edo’s education sector has become one of the most acclaimed models for system-wide transformation, leveraging a tech-enabled platform and research-backed teaching strategies. These tools have empowered educational leaders, teachers, and school administrators to drive improved learning outcomes.”

She highlighted that major systemic advancements have been confirmed in verified reports on EdoBEST’s impact.