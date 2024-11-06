Aruna Battles Germany’s Walther in Second Round

Quadri Aruna faces another formidable challenge as he takes on Germany’s Richardo Walther today in the second round of the Men’s Singles at the WTT Champions Frankfurt.

The Nigerian, currently ranked world No. 21, made headlines by stunning world No. 8 Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan with a thrilling 3-2 comeback in his opening match at the Süwag Energie Arena.

Aruna’s victory over Harimoto marks his second win at the WTT Champions, following his first triumph at the WTT Champions Montpellier last week. Meanwhile, Walther, making his debut at the WTT Champions, had a dream start by defeating Spain’s Alvaro Robles 3-0 (11-6, 12-10, 11-9) in the first round yesterday.

The upcoming match is battle of familiar foes, as Aruna and Walther have previously faced each other in the German Bundesliga. A win for Aruna would be historic, making him the first African male player to reach the quarterfinal stage of the WTT Champions, a feat achieved by Egypt’s Hana Goda in the women’s category at the WTT Champions Montpellier.