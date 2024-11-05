Super Falcons to Tackle France’s Les Bleues in Friendly

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will take on Les Bleues of France in a high-profile friendly in France on November 30.

In a statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Director of Communications, on Tuesday, the encounter will take place at the Stade Raymond Kopa in the city of Angers, France, with kick-off set for 9.30pm (local time).

“The Bleues are happy to take the game as part of their preparations for the League of Nations in the spring and the 2025 UEFA Euro Women Championship in Switzerland in the summer.

“On the other hand, Falcons will welcome the encounter as part of the process for blooding a new squad, as well as another test ahead of the 2025 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next summer,” Olajire said. (NAN)