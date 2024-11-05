Public Officials Urged to Emulate Iwuanyanwu’s Legacy of Merit, Federal Character

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

Nigerian public officials have been urged to emulate the virtue of merit and federal character practised by the late politician, businessman and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The call was made at the valedictory session held in Iwuanyanwu’s honour at the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

The deceased was the pioneer board chairman of the RMRDC.

The Director General, RMRDC, Prof. Martin Ike-Muonso, in his welcome remarks, stated that the late Iwuanyanwu and the pioneer DG, Prof. Oluremi Aribisala, pursued the council’s vision and mission with passion and dedication.

He said: “In 1988, when the Raw Materials Research and Development Council took its first steps at 28 Berkeley Street, Lagos, Chief Iwuanyanwu, our pioneer Board Chairman, alongside the then Director General, Prof. (Mrs.) Oluremi Aribisala, sculpted the council’s vision and mission with unwavering dedication.

“His foresight in promoting strategies and policies to guide the development and utilisation of Nigeria’s industrial raw materials laid the foundation for our country’s industrial growth and self-reliance.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu’s tireless efforts, alongside his distinguished board members to reduce import dependency and conserve foreign exchange have left an indelible mark on our nation’s economic landscape. His vision continues to guide us, even as we stand at the threshold of a new era in raw materials management.

“Inspired by his pioneering spirit, our council now collaborates with the National Assembly on groundbreaking legislation. This draft bill aims to revolutionise our approach to raw materials, mandating a minimum of 30% local processing before any export.

“This initiative honours Chief Iwuanyanwu’s legacy and aligns perfectly with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, promising to boost value addition, create jobs and strengthen our economy.”

To the bereaved family of Iwuanyanwu, he said: “We extend our deepest condolences. May you find solace in knowing that his legacy transcends time and will continue to inspire future generations. His wisdom, leadership and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress will forever echo in the corridors of our institution and in the hearts of all who knew him.”

The pioneer Director, RMRDC, Prof. Oluremi Aribisala, who spoke on the the legacies of late Iwanyanwu said: “There is a place for political appointment, and there is a place for those who have been trained, who have been prepared through years of exposure to make sure that this Nigeria is great.

“I believe, in this land of promise, the land with abundant resources, yet to be unlocked right from the local government.

“Late Iwuanyanwu, as our board chairman then insisted that recruitment must be based on merit with consideration of federal character principles. He said federal character shouldn’t take away merit.

“I believe this can only be done when we get the right people in place, the people who we chose by merit in place to lead and to drive such projects.

“Far back to Iwanyanwu’s tenure, the council invested in knowing where the raw materials in each local government. And after, before the end of his tenure, we discovered that only cluster industries, like it’s been done in China can make the local government’s people inclusive in harnessing these resources.”

In his tribute, Prof. Azikiwe Inwualu said: “As young science students in the University of Nigeria, all we aspired to be was Iwuanyanwu without even knowing him physically.”