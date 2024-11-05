Obafemi Awolowo Way Extension: Wike Approves N300m Compensation for Affected Land Owners

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has approved the payment of N300 million as compensation to communities whose land are to be affected by the expansion of Obafemi Awolowo Way in Abuja.

He approved the compensation yesterday during an inspection of the stage of ongoing work at the project site with Executive Secretary Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Hadi Ahmed.

The minister said the compensation would be paid to the affected communities in the next two days.

“We went to Life Camp, trying to see the obstruction that may delay the finishing of that job but by the grace of God, that has been sorted out. We believe in the next two days, the communities of those who own some crops would have been compensated. You know that job is handled by Julius Berger. You can see the quality, you can see the reactions of the people there and how happy they are,” Wike said.

The FCTA recently flagged off the commencement of the full scope expansion of Obafemi Awolowo Way also known as Arterial Road N5 from the Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III in Abuja.

The two carriageways of six lanes connect Herbert Macaulay Way to Julius Berger Roundabout and straddles Utako and Jabi will catalyse economic activities for residents of Old Keffi Road, Kado, Karimu, Gwarimpa, Dape, Iddo-Gwari, Saburi and Dei-Dei.

The minister also in Katampe announced plan to expand the scope of the contract to establish a connection of Shehu Shagari Way with N20.

“The contractors have agreed that they will still complete it even though it is an additional job at the same time frame, that is next year May. So, we are happy with that commitment,” Wike said.

He also stressed the need for the rehabilitation of the International Conference Centre, noting the centre which is currently undergoing renovation must meet international standards.

“With what I have seen Julius Berger doing, I am quite satisfied that by the grace of God, April next year, they would have handed over this project, and it will be available for Nigerians to use,” he declared.