Breaking: Ekiti CJ, Oyewole Adeyeye, is Dead

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon Justice Oyewole Adeyeye has died.

A reliable source who would not like his name to be mentioned confirmed to THISDAY Correspondent in Ado Ekiti.

According to the source, Justice Adeyeye died in the early hours of today.

Investigation by THISDAY Correspondent revealed that Justice Adeyeye has been indisposed since July 12, 2023 following serious injury he sustained when a section of the state high court complex wall collapsed on him in his office, in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state capital.

Though, no official statement has been issued to announce his death but the association of international female lawyer FIDA in the state has sent condolences to the family.

The condolences message read: “With deep sorrow in our hearts and in total submission to the will of God, FIDA Ekiti consoles with the family of the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon Justice Oyewole Adeyeye on his call to glory.

“May He find rest with his maker.

“I pray that God grants the family, the Judiciary and the people of Ekiti State, the grace to bear this irreparable loss.

Adieu great one.”

And when contacted for confirmation, Ekiti state Chairperson of FIDA, Oyinade Olatunbosun who confirmed to our Correspondent that she will send a statement duly signed by her when ready soon.

Justice Adeyeye was born 1960 in Araromi Ugbesi in Ekiti East Local Government of Ekiti State and was called to bar in 1986. He started his career as a State counsel in the Civil service of the old Ondo State before joining the Ekiti State Judiciary Service Commission shortly after the creation of the State in 1996.

He got elevated to the position of a judge in the Ekiti State high court in 2002 and has served at different time in the election petition tribunal.