Another Nationwide Blackout As Power Grid Collapses Again

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Nigeria has suffered another nationwide blackout after the electricity grid collapsed again Tuesday afternoon.

But the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), in a statement, described the incident as a “partial system disturbance”, noting that it had already begun gradual restoration of power in parts of the country.

But THISDAY checks showed that as of 2pm, none of the about 26 generation power plants in Nigeria was supplying electricity to the national grid as it read zero.

However, the TCN’s statement signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs of the company, Ndidi Mbah, said the incident happened at about 1:52pm.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria states that the national grid experienced a partial disturbance at about 1:52 pm today, 5th November 2024.

“This followed a series of lines and generators trippings that caused instability of the grid and, consequently, the partial disturbance of the system. The data from the National Control Centre (NCC) revealed that a part of the grid was not affected by the bulk power disruption.

“TCN engineers are already working to quickly restore bulk power supply to the states affected by the partial disturbance. Presently, bulk power supply has been restored to Abuja, at 2.49pm, and we are gradually restoring to other parts of the country,” the statement added.

The TCN also apologised for any inconvenience that the situation may have caused electricity customers in the country.