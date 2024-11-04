Over 200 Brands from Six Countries to Participate in 4th Edition of NigeriaDeco Expo in Lagos

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Over 100 brands from more than six countries are billed to participate in the fourth edition of international furniture, home textile and household exhibition taking place in Lagos state

According to a statement issued Monday Dr. Daniel Ayodele on behalf of the organiser of the event, ATLM Fuarcilik TİC. Ltd, said the 4th edition of Nigeria DecorExpo is scheduled to hold between November 20 and 22, 2024, at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said: “Over the three days, participants will have the opportunity to connect with industry professionals, discover high-end products, and explore the latest trends that redefine spaces.

“With over 100 brands from more than six countries participating, the event will showcase a dazzling array of products that include furniture, lighting solutions, accessories, wall art, home textiles, and innovative smart home technologies.”

Ayodele explained that one of the highlights of Nigeria DecorExpo 2024 is its commitment to education and engagement.

He added that attendees can look forward to interactive workshops and informative panel discussions led by top experts in the field.

These sessions, Ayodele said, would delve into various topics, ranging from cutting-edge technology in interior design to sustainable methods of decoration.

He explained that such insights are invaluable for anyone looking to update their living or working spaces or simply seeking inspiration for their next design project.

Ayodele noted: “Nigeria DecorExpo 2024 promises to be a rewarding experience for everyone. Whether you are a seasoned professional looking to expand your network, a homeowner eager to remodel, or simply someone who loves design, there will be something for you at this exhibition.

“Visitors will leave not just with new products but also with unique perspectives on how to approach their own spaces creatively.”

Nigeria DecorExpo has emerged as the nation’s premier exhibition dedicated to furniture, décor, and interior design.

Ayodele stressed that this year, the Landmark Centre will serve as a dynamic venue, transforming into a bustling hub where architects, designers, and decor enthusiasts converge.

He said the organisation behind this remarkable event, ATLM Expo, boasts a rich history of hosting exhibitions across more than 35 countries since 1997.