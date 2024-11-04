Focus on Nigeria’s Governance and Security Crisis through Insights from SDG 16 Shadow Report

At the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Transparency International (TI) Nigeria presented their latest Shadow Report on Nigeria’s progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 16. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the report offered an in-depth critique of Nigeria’s governance and security landscape, identifying severe structural weaknesses that undermine the country’s ability to promote peace, justice, and accountable institutions, while offering bold reforms needed to overcome them

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 16 Nigeria Shadow Report by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Transparency International (TI) Nigeria, titled “Achieving Sustainable Peace and Justice in Nigeria: A Call for Transparency, Accountability, and Reforms,” offered an in-depth critique of the persistent corruption, insecurity, and a weakened rule of law derailing Nigeria’s prospects for development.

Surge in Insecurity: The Rise of Organised Crime and Public Distrust

In recent years, Nigeria has seen an alarming rise in organised crime and mass kidnappings. According to CISLAC’s report, over 4,400 people were kidnapped in 227 incidents in 2023 alone, with violence and abductions spreading from northern states to previously unaffected regions.

Despite increased government spending on defense and security—an allocation that now represents a significant portion of the national budget—the report highlights systemic corruption within security agencies as a major barrier to effective crime prevention.

“Corruption within our security agencies is crippling the fight against organised crime,” said CISLAC/TI Executive Director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani during the presentation of the report, the seventh of the Shadow Report, at the sidelines of the recently held 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

In many instances, funds allocated for national security are misappropriated, while issues like ghost workers and lack of accountability continue to plague the system.

The report argues that mismanagement within security agencies has weakened the public’s trust in their ability to protect citizens, with many people questioning the efficacy of the government’s current security strategies.

Economic Hardship: A Crisis Exacerbated by Austerity Measures

According to Rafsanjani, the Nigerian economy has reached a critical juncture, according to the report, with the removal of fuel subsidies in 2024 triggering a cost-of-living crisis that has disproportionately impacted ordinary Nigerians.

Inflation reached a historic high of 28 per cent in June 2024, leading to increased poverty, as millions struggle with the sharp rise in food and fuel prices.

He noted that while the government insists these austerity measures are necessary for economic stabilisation, the timing and execution of these reforms have had severe repercussions on the most vulnerable populations.

The shadow report critiques government spending that seems at odds with the call for austerity. For instance, the government’s recent expenditure on a new presidential jet worth 150 billion Naira and a 21 billion Naira residence for the Vice President has sparked public outrage.

Many Nigerians, already facing economic hardship, view these expenses as emblematic of a government disconnected from their plight.

Rafsanjani criticised the apparent “double standards,” stating, “The government cannot expect citizens to endure austerity measures while public funds are spent lavishly on non-essential projects.

Human Rights Under Threat: Suppression of Free Speech and Civil Liberties

One of the most contentious issues highlighted in the report is the government’s response to civil dissent, particularly during the #EndBadGovernance protests in August 2024.

The report documents severe human rights violations, including the killing of 21 protesters, the arrest of over 1,000 individuals, and the detention or harassment of journalists covering the protests.

The report also condemned these actions, arguing that they violate SDG 16’s core principles, which emphasise the protection of civil liberties and public access to information.

The report asserts that the suppression of dissent not only silences critical voices but also undermines public trust in governance. Rafsanjani voiced concerns over these actions, stating, “We cannot build a just and fair society while simultaneously oppressing those calling for accountability.”

The report calls for comprehensive human rights reforms, including establishing legal protections for journalists, activists, and whistleblowers who seek to expose corruption or injustice within Nigeria.

Systemic Corruption: The Heart of Nigeria’s Challenges

At the core of Nigeria’s struggle, CISLAC identifies corruption as the primary obstacle to achieving SDG 16. The report highlights how corruption permeates various sectors—from law enforcement and security agencies to fiscal management and public administration.

In a particularly scathing section, the report described how entrenched corruption within Nigeria’s institutions hinders efficient public service delivery, fosters inequality, and fuels organised crime by creating a culture of impunity. The report recommends establishing independent anti-corruption bodies to oversee government expenditures and enhance accountability within security agencies.

It went on to call for a transparent budget reporting process, regular audits, and the creation of a centralised crime database to prevent financial misappropriation within the defence sector. This is just as Rafsanjani warned, “Without addressing systemic corruption, achieving the SDGs will remain an illusion”.

Pathways to Reform: Community-Based Policing and Governance Transparency

Essentially, the report laid out several key recommendations to address Nigeria’s deep-rooted challenges, starting with community-based policing.

By involving local communities in crime prevention efforts, it argued that Nigeria can tackle organised crime at the grassroots level as Community-based policing strategies would not only address local concerns but also alleviate some of the security burden on federal agencies, fostering a more collaborative approach to public safety.

Additionally, the report emphasises the need for transparent governance practices, recommending that the government publish timely financial reports, such as in-year and mid-year budget reviews.

It suggested establishing an independent oversight body to monitor these budgetary processes, preventing fiscal mismanagement and enhancing public trust in government. The report asserts that Nigeria’s journey toward achieving SDG 16 depends heavily on these reforms.

A Call for Bold Reforms and Renewed Commitment

The 2024 shadow report by CISLAC and Transparency International delivers a powerful message: Nigeria’s path to peace, justice, and strong institutions is both possible and essential for the nation’s future.

However, this journey will require far-reaching reforms, stronger anti-corruption mechanisms, and a renewed commitment to human rights.

Rafsanjani’s closing remarks reflect this vision, stating, “Our nation’s challenges are immense but surmountable. With transparency, accountability, and reform, Nigeria can still achieve the SDGs and build a society where justice and equity prevail.”

As Nigeria grapples with these pressing issues, the SDG 16 Shadow Report serves as a reminder that sustainable development and peace are inextricably linked with transparency and accountability.

Quote

Our nation’s challenges are immense but surmountable. With transparency, accountability, and reform, Nigeria can still achieve the SDGs and build a society where justice and equity prevail