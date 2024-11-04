Chairman Parallex Bank, Adeola Phillips bags CIBN’s Award

Influential leader and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Parallex Bank, Dr. Adeola Adejoke Phillips, has been honored with the distinguished title of Honorary Senior Member by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) at its 2024 Fellowship Investiture.

Held at Harbour Point Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, this prestigious event brought together esteemed leaders, dignitaries, and professionals across the banking and financial sectors to recognize and celebrate exemplary contributions to the industry.

The investiture ceremony, chaired by Dr. Stella Chinyelu Okoli, OON, Founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries, featured special guests including His Excellency Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, and Professor Adeola Adenikiju, President of the Nigerian Economic Society, who delivered a powerful keynote address. The event highlighted the accomplishments of Dr. Phillips and other honorees who have shown exceptional dedication to advancing Nigeria’s banking and financial sectors.

A graduate of the University of Lagos with an MBBS, Dr. Phillips brings a wealth of experience and strategic expertise, including C-level management in operational planning, branding, innovation, and crisis management. Known for her commitment to diversity and mentorship, she continues to be a guiding force in shaping the future of banking leadership.

Alongside Dr. Phillips, other notable awardees included Mr. Tokunbo Joseph Talabi, Secretary to the Ogun State Government, as well as industry leaders and pioneers recognized for their impactful work.

The 2024 Fellowship Investiture celebrates the excellence and leadership that define Nigeria’s banking industry, honoring individuals like Dr. Phillips who embody the institute’s values of integrity, progress, and unwavering commitment to the sector