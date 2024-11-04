Bauchi APC Calls Urges FG to Alleviate Hardship Faced by Nigerians

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the federal government to assuage the current hardship being faced by Nigerians by providing more palliatives.

This is contained in a communiqué issued to journalists at the weekend after a meeting of the party’s critical stakeholders from state.

The meeting was attended by Senator Shehu Buba (Bauchi South), Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; former state Governor, Isa Yuguda, and members of the House of Representatives from the state.

Others were serving and former members of the state House of Assembly, former party chairmen and the representative of the former governorship candidates, Abubakar Sadique.

The party in the communiqué signed by its Chairman, Muhammad Hassan, said: “On the current hardship being faced in the country, we call on the federal government to make further effort to alleviate the suffering of citizens while the citizens shall pray for our leaders to deliver on their mandates.

“The federal government is called upon to re-embark on the Bauchi-Gombe oil project and to conclude the same for our collective benefits.”

APC recommended to the federal government that all palliative allocation meant for Bauchi State be channeled through its elected or appointed members from Bauchi State.

It also resolved to constitute a discipline mechanism within the party against all erring members at all levels without fear or favour.

“The party shall ensure justice, equity and fairness to all at future congresses, primaries and general elections. We shall stand firm in support of all APC candidates in all future elections,” the party said.

It unanimously resolved to support the President Bola Tinubu administration’s renewed hope agenda and the two ministers from the state.