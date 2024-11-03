Olakunle Williams: The Energy Trailblazer 

At just 36, Olakunle Williams, the founder and CEO of Tetracore Energy Group, has established himself as a dynamic leader, driving economic and social transformation in Nigeria and beyond.

He was recently recognised by Choiseul Africa Top 100, ranking No. 33 in this year’s list. The Choiseul Institut, which marked its 10th anniversary, is renowned for honouring leaders from diverse sectors such as new technologies, finance, energy, agriculture, and healthcare. The honourees picked from different parts of the continent are aged 40 and under and are more than just entrepreneurs or decision-makers, according to the President of Choiseul Africa, Pascal Lorot.

“This diversity reflects the continent’s economic richness and its capacity to innovate in response to contemporary challenges,” he said.

Williams’ recognition in this year’s ranking speaks volumes of his innovative and transformative leadership, particularly in the energy industry where his experience spans over 15 years.

Through his company Tetracore, he is making significant contributions to the energy sector.

Tetracore has a growing energy infrastructure portfolio in Nigeria and Africa, that provides natural gas and power solutions to various off-takers, including power producers, industrials, and the commercial sector. Its natural gas portfolio exceeds 70MMScfd in volumes for industrial use and energizing over 300MW of power generation in Nigeria.

Through Tetracore, Williams and his team are driven by a singular goal to deliver clean, cost-effective, and sustainable energy solutions for domestic and industrial users in Nigeria and Africa.

Under the leadership of Williams, Tetracore has received multiple industry accolades for its commitment to excellence. In 2022, the Nigeria Gas Association presented Tetracore with the Nigeria Domestic Gas Ambassador Award, acknowledging its strong commitment to deepening domestic gas utilization in Nigeria.

A year later, Tetracore was named the Innovative Gas Company of the Year by the Nigeria Gas Investment Forum, in recognition of its pioneering contributions to the industry.

Williams’s professional journey in the energy sector includes working as a Consultant on the Energy desk at Deloitte Nigeria and serving as a leading Commercial Advisor at the Nigerian Gas Company Limited. He was also part of the initial team of its affiliate, the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited.

His educational qualifications include a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Bradford School of Management (UK), a Project Management Professional, a Chartered Management Accountant, a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultant, and a member of several professional bodies including the International Bar Association (IBA), Chartered Institute of Taxation (CITN) and the Institute of Arbitrators (UK).

Williams has been decorated with many laurels for his outstanding contributions to the energy sector. These include the Energy Personality Leadership Prize for African Leadership Excellence in 2021. He was named one of the “25 Energy Personalities to Watch” by the African Energy Chamber in 2022, and in 2023, Guardian Nigeria recognized him as one of the country’s 50 Most Inspiring CEOs. This year, Williams was named Nigeria’s Energy Champion at the Nigeria Oil & Gas Outlook by the African Energy Series.

His achievements also extend to affiliations with various professional bodies. Recently, he was awarded a Professional Doctorate and Corporate Leadership Excellence Recognition Award by Ghana’s Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics. Additionally, he was appointed to the governing board of the Association of Local Distributors of Gas (ALDG) in Nigeria, further solidifying his influence within the industry.