Smart Money Woman Second Season Premieres

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Hit series Smart Money Woman returned in style with its highly anticipated second season premiere in Lagos, bringing together an array of stars and industry players to a renewed interest in its impactful storytelling centered on finance, friendship, and the modern African woman’s journey.

The evening, held in an exclusive setting, saw the who’s who of the Nigerian entertainment industry mingling with the cast and crew. The intimate premiere event celebrated both the series, its creator. Walking the stunning blue carpet under the theme “Level Up Lagos, Standout Guests” had personalities dressed in bold, fashion-forward looks.

Showrunner Arese Ugwu was joined by leading stars Osas Ighodaro, Ini Dima-Okojie, Toni Tones, Eso Dike, Timini Egbuson, Seun Ajayi, Eyinna Nwigwe , Bobby Ekpe, Oshuwa Tunde-Imoyo and Mimi Onalaja, as well as event host and newcomer Nicole Ikot, who kept the energy high throughout the night.

With its mix of drama, humor, and practical lessons, the series resonates not only with its African audience but also with viewers worldwide who relate to the shared struggles and ambitions of modern African women in the global economy. From financial discipline struggles to bitter divorces, crumbling families, and blossoming businesses.

From writer, bestselling author & executive producer Arese Ugwu, The Smart Money Woman is a financial literacy comedy-drama following a group of stylish and ambitious women in Lagos, Nigeria. Based on Arese Ugwu’s The Smart Money Tribe, the show once again brings characters Zuri, Ladun, Tami, Adesuwa, and Lara back to the screen.

Audiences will Follow Zuri, Adesuwa, Lara, and Tami as they navigate love, career, and life’s challenges. After debuting to rave reviews in 2021, Smart Money Woman Season 2 returns on the Azuwa Studios YouTube channel, with two new episodes dropping every Thursday. Episodes 1 & 2 launches on Oct. 31, followed by Episodes 3 & 4 on Nov. 7, Episodes 5 & 6 on Nov. 14, Episodes 7 & 8 on Nov. 21, and the two-part season finale on Nov. 28.