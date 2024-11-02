NADDC Establishes Automotive Training Centres in 6 Geo-political Zones

Bennett Oghifo

The Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Joseph Osanipin, has said that 21 Automotive Training Centres (ATCs) are being established in the six geo-political zones of the country.

Osanipin said this at the ninth annual training and workshop organised by Nigeria Automotive Journalist Association (NAJA) in Lagos, during the week.

The DG, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Press and Protocol, NADDC, Mr Ikechukwu Okoha, said many of these facilities have been built and were being equipped with state-of–the–art equipment by the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The technicians at the ATCs, he said, will be trained to convert petrol-powered vehicles to compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles, adding that the services in these facilities will be prompt, efficient, and with safety considerations.

He said the President Bola Tinubu-led administration established the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas to reduce energy costs and ease the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

He said the CNG initiative was also in line with the global energy transition from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives, stating that NADDC as the agency in charge of the automotive industry is already playing leading roles in the implementation of the programmes. “This is because of the critical roles the Council plays in the industry in the areas of technical know-how and expertise.”

The Chief Executive Officer, Universal Automotive Training Academy, Dr Benedict John Okoh said CNG is a cleaner-burning fuel that offers a viable alternative to the increasing cost of petrol, and that converting existing vehicles to CNG can reduce operating costs, emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

Okoh, who was represented by the CTO, Universal Automotive Training Academy, John Quincy, said “Converting existing petrol and diesel vehicles to CNG offers a practical solution to reduce emissions, operating costs, and dependence on fossil fuels.”

He said while challenges exist, “the benefits outweigh the limitations. Governments and the private sector should invest in CNG infrastructure development and incentivise vehicle owners to adopt this cleaner, cost-effective alternative.”

He said the transportation sector plays a pivotal role in the development of any economy therefore when it becomes too expensive to move from one point to another this will directly affect the cost of goods and services.