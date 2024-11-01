Sani Approves N72,000 Minimum Wage, to Launch Free Transport Scheme for Workers

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has approved N72,000 as the new minimum wage for civil servants in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, saying that the new wage is effective from November 2024.

In July 2024, President Bola Tinubu approved an increase in the minimum wage for Nigerian workers from N30,000 to N70,000 after agitations by organised labour.

Musa said the decision to implement the new wage is in line with “the advancement of the interests of workers and improvement in the living conditions of the poor, vulnerable and underserved in Kaduna State.’’

He said the decision also “aligns with Governor Uba Sani’s lifelong commitment to the promotion and protection of workers’ rights, enhancement of their welfare, and caring for the poor and weak.”

The statement also said the governor is set to launch a Free Transportation Scheme for civil servants with the release of 100 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses.

According to Musa, “The buses will convey civil servants to and from work. This is aimed at alleviating the suffering of workers and enhancing their productivity.”

The statement said a joint management committee, consisting of representatives of organised labour – the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the State Government-will be set up to manage the scheme.

Musa added that the governor has promised that his administration would continue to fashion and implement policies and measures to bring succour to the people.

“We are committed to transforming the lives of the less privileged. With the sustained support of our citizens, we shall make Kaduna State a Model for Social Welfare Interventions.” he said.