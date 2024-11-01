Monimichele Boss Applauds CAF’s Decision on Kasarani Stadium

*Insists African countries must do away with bad playing surfaces

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s sports facility expert, Ebi Egbe, has applauded the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to order Kenyan football authorities to uproot the recently planted turf of the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Egbe who is the CEO of Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction Limited, Nigeria’s leading expert on stadium turf, said CAF by asking Kenyan authorities to regrass the Moi International Sports Complex main-bowl in Kasarani, was following in FIFA’s footsteps to ensure that Africa is not left behind in terms of quality playing turfs.

“Africa cannot continue to play second fiddle in terms of quality playing surfaces. This is why I am commending CAF for asking Kenyan authorities to do the right things and not settle for less in terms of quality playing turfs,” stressed the Monimichele CEO who is a FIFA certified groundsman.

With decades experience in the construction of quality playing surfaces, Egbe, said the continent must do away with bad playing pitches if Africa will catch up with the rest of the world in the round leather game.

“I will continue to lead the campaign that African countries go the extra miles to rid their countries of bad playing surfaces. This will not only lift the quality of play, it will attract sponsors to the game when matches are broadcast on televisions. I know what I am saying because I have been in this business for sometime now and have gone round the continent,” observed the stadium facility expert.

“We applaud FIFA’s global certification programme for natural grass fields, guaranteeing high-quality pitches for FIFA/CAF games and eradicating inadequate construction practices.

“All green is green but not for professional football,” stressed Egbe.

Reports emerged last weekend that CAF had disapproved the grass at Moi Stadium Kasarani, citing concerns over its quality and suitability.

A Kenyan Sports Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, however addressed concerns regarding the replanting of grass at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani following reports that CAF had instructed Kenya to uproot the recently planted turf.

The decision came after the continental football body recommended that the grass used was not up to their standards.

The Kasarani Stadium has been undergoing renovations since last year, with upgrades being carried out to prepare for both CHAN 2024 and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will also be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.