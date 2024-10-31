Wema Bank MD/CEO Receives CIBN Fellowship Award 

In recognition of his exceptional performance in championing innovation and growth in the Nigerian financial services industry, the Managing Director and CEO of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, has been awarded the Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The CIBN Fellowship, which is the highest cadre of membership the Institute grants, is a hallmark of professional integrity, excellence and achievement. The prestigious award is a symbol of lifetime achievement and success, conferred on deserving individuals who have made a positive mark. The award stands as the epitome of professionalism, ethics and transformative success; an attestation to the remarkable impact, admirable repute and extraordinary results that have identified Oseni as a force to be reckoned with in the banking and financial services industry.

Reputed as a catalyst of innovation and positive transformation, Oseni, spearheaded the launch of ALAT, Africa’s first fully digital bank and a gamechanger in the financial services industry. Further reinforcing his reputation as a pioneer of innovation, Oseni rejigged the financial services industry earlier in 2024 with the launch of yet another “first-of-its-kind” in the Nigerian banking industry, CoopHub, a digital solution tailored to the needs of cooperative societies and designed to empower cooperatives for optimal productivity. Moruf Oseni, an MBA holder from Institut European d’Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) in France, a Master’s holder in Finance (MiF) from the London Business School and a B.Sc. holder in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Nigeria, is also an alumnus of both the King’s College in Lagos and the Advanced Management Program (AMP) of Harvard Business School. Accepting the honours, Oseni expressed gratitude to the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria for acknowledging his impact, industry footprints and achievements with the awarding of the CIBN Fellowship Investiture.

“I am honoured by this recognition and I don’t take for granted the journey that has brought me this far. As an individual, my drive for excellence in every action, result and achievement has fuelled me to consistently exceed expectations and this passion for excellence continues to fuel my journey as a CEO of a Bank that is dearer to me than anyone can imagine,” Oseni said.