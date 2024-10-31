Togo, Benin Republic, Others for Maiden Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships

Femi Solaja



Neighbouring West African countries, Togo and Benin Republic, will compete for honours and substantial cash prizes against 26 Nigerian teams at the 1st Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships.

The event kicks off on Thursday, October 31, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Sponsored by the SAIL Empowerment Foundation, an initiative of Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru and his wife, Mrs. Feyisola, this championship is Africa’s first Mixed Team Table Tennis Open Championships. It is part of the Foundation’s youth empowerment program.

Represented by his media aide, Enitan Olukotun, Senator Abiru highlighted the significance of the tournament at a press briefing, stating, “Today’s event marks another important milestone in the history of professional table tennis tournaments in Nigeria. We are making history and blazing the trail with this first mixed table tennis championship ever held in Africa.”

The Senator praised the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) for their efforts in making the tournament a reality and reaffirmed the SAIL Empowerment Foundation’s commitment to youth empowerment through such an event.

Wahid Enitan Oshodi, President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) and Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) emphasized the tournament’s role in discovering new talents and familiarizing players with this new tournament format in Africa.

He commended Senator Abiru for supporting table tennis and encouraged other Nigerians to empower youth through sports.

Lekan Fatodu, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), expressed pride in Lagos hosting the first mixed team tournament in Africa, reinforcing the city’s status as a leading sports hub on the continent.

“We are excited that Lagos continues to pioneer several sporting events. With this mixed team tournament, we have shown that we are a leading sports city in Africa,” he said.

The tournament will feature 28 teams, divided into eight groups of three or four teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage. The finals are scheduled for Saturday, November 2, at 2 PM.