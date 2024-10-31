Sokoto Commissioner: Former Gov Aminu Tambuwal Unfit to be Local Govt Chairman





Onumuiwa Innocent



Barrister Nasiru Aliyu Dan Tsoho, Sokoto State Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey, and Town Planning has decried the poor performance of the immediate past administration of former Governor Aminu Tambuwal, saying that the government took the state backwards.

Dan Tsoho who spoke in an interview with THISDAY, Tuesday, said the eight years of Tambuwal’s administration did not deliver democratic gains to the people of the state, lamenting that it took the state backwards.

He said: “Aminu Waziri Tambuwal shouldn’t have been a Local Government Chairman let alone a governor, talk less of being the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a futile ambition that consumed his time and attention.

“He was unfair to the people of Sokoto State. He ought to have left hand-over records which would guide the new government but did not.”

According to the commissioner, the Ahmad Aliyu-led administration lost valuable time trying to make sense of activities of the immediate past administration, given the absence of documentation.

According to him, Tambuwal’s absence and negligence because of his presidential ambition resulted in avoidable challenges for the state, stating that Sokoto State was a stepping stone but he woefully failed to perform.

His words: “Those who want to see the true picture of Aminu Waziri Tambuwal should come to Sokoto state, we will take him or her round and also show them facts and figures, site and even sounds from the public of his disastrous eight years as governor.

“Whoever wants to see the footprint of the real Aminu Waziri Tambuwal should come to Sokoto State.

“We will take him round, even to his own hometown of Tambuwal, that he failed to keep his promise to dualize the roads within the town.



“He demolished houses without paying compensation and started the roads like he truly was serious but as usual he abandoned the construction.



“So, if I say that Aminu Tambuwal took the state backwards by twenty years it’s not an overstatement.



“Every blessed day my office is like a court room due to the mess he left behind.



“Go to the State High Court and see the number of cases as a result of his multiple allocations. Where we can, we have settled some cases especially when they are amenable to reconciliation.



” Tambuwal was unfair to the people of Sokoto State. He ought to have left records which would guide the new government.



“Another scandalous case is the allocation of the houses in Gidan Salanke Housing Estate, which he met at 70 per cent to 80 per cent completion.



“But he went ahead to allocate the houses three months before he left the office.



“So, we are sorting out the mess and once we do, we intend to refund those who cannot be accommodated.”



He stressed that Tambuwal’s absence and negligence because of his vaunting presidential ambition caused these problems. Sokoto State could have been a compelling stepping stone for him but he failed woefully to perform.